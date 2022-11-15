The property is in the heart of one of Liverpool’s most popular suburbs.

Selected as one of the best areas in Liverpool to live by the Sunday Times last year, Aigburth is a highly sought after area, home to stunning parks and excellent eateries.

This two bedroom, top floor apartment in Aigburth is close to excellent amenities and transport links into the city centre.

Just a 20-minute walk from Lark Lane and Sefton Park, the property on Aigburth Road is in a prime location and is for sale for £130,00.

Full details are available on Rightmove.

Aigburth Road, L17 The large living area is perfect for relaxing whilst dinner cooks.

Aigburth Road, L17 The master bedroom features a fitted wardrobe.

Aigburth Road, L17 The property has a large, open plan kitchen/living area, with space for a dining area too.

Aigburth Road, L17