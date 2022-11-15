Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Apartment in one of Liverpool’s most desirable addresses for sale - and it’s available for £130k

The property is in the heart of one of Liverpool’s most popular suburbs.

By Emma Dukes
1 minute ago

Selected as one of the best areas in Liverpool to live by the Sunday Times last year, Aigburth is a highly sought after area, home to stunning parks and excellent eateries.

This two bedroom, top floor apartment in Aigburth is close to excellent amenities and transport links into the city centre.

Just a 20-minute walk from Lark Lane and Sefton Park, the property on Aigburth Road is in a prime location and is for sale for £130,00.

Full details are available on Rightmove.

Undefined: related

1. Aigburth Road, L17

The large living area is perfect for relaxing whilst dinner cooks.

Photo Sales

2. Aigburth Road, L17

The master bedroom features a fitted wardrobe.

Photo Sales

3. Aigburth Road, L17

The property has a large, open plan kitchen/living area, with space for a dining area too.

Photo Sales

4. Aigburth Road, L17

Would you live here?

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PropertySale