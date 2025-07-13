500 ukulele players set to spread smiles at free Summer Strum festival in Hoylake

Around five-hundred ukulele players from across Merseyside and beyond are set to spread smiles and song, as the free Summer Strum festival returns to the Wirral from July 18th to 20th.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 60 bands will take to three stages, strumming a lively mix of covers and original songs in the North West’s biggest free ukulele festival, at Hoylake Rugby Club on the Wirral.

Each year, the Summer Strum attracts around 2,000 music fans of all ages to enjoy the family friendly atmosphere, spreading the sunshine spirit that Beatle George Harrison famously loved about playing the ukulele.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 12th year and entirely run by volunteers, the Summer Strum has raised more than £30,000 for local charities since 2014. This year’s event will support Wirral Mind and Wirral Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Happy Summer Strummers - some of the ukulele players who will be performing at this year's festival in Hoylake

This year’s line-up includes Merseyside favourites like The Splintered Ukes, The Secret Ukulele Band, The Sisters of Mersey, The Travelling Wannabes, Uke Tok, Alison Benson, Ma Machetes, The Funky Ukes, D’Ukes of Hazzard, Ukulele Club Liverpool, Wirral Ukulele Fanatics, and Sunday headliners Midlife Crisis Club

Saturday headliners The Ukuladies will be the Summer Strum’s first all female festival headliners – a five-piece of lifelong friends from the Bootle area, whose energetic set shines a light on female songwriters and musicians from the 1960s to the present day.

Another group, the Pandemic Pluckers, formed during lockdown with weekly ukulele sessions on Zoom in 2020, and have kept the music and friendships going for the last five years, with members from across the UK, North America and Europe - proving how the ukulele lifts spirits and connects people, even across borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival promises something for the whole family, with food and drink stalls, artisan crafts, a fun ‘power ballad workout’ with YinYan Wellbeing CIC, harmonica workshops, inflatables, children’s crafts, and storytelling with librarian Emma from Wirral Libraries. Visitors can also join in the fun by coming along in fancy dress on Saturday - this year’s theme is ‘At the Movies’.

Leading the festival organising team Sara Cassidy, from Wavertree, Liverpool, said: “The ukulele really is a gateway instrument - once you pick it up, you can’t help but smile. It brings people together, gets people playing and singing, and builds community.

“The main aim of the Summer Strum has always been about spreading joy and promoting wellbeing and inclusion through music.”

Sara added: “It’s amazing to see so many people of all ages come together each year. Whether you’ve never picked up an instrument before or you’ve been playing for years, there’s something here for everyone. We’re so grateful to our volunteers and sponsors who make this possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be plenty of chances to get involved with strum-along jams, workshops and a ‘busking bus’. Open Mic sessions run on all three nights from 8.30pm, welcoming players of all levels.

Sara added: “Playing music is so good for your wellbeing – it lifts people’s spirits, gets them laughing and meeting new friends. That’s what Summer Strum is all about - bringing the community together through music.”

Friday kicks off with Uke Tok and Brain Fog from 6.45pm, with an Open Mic session hosted by Brain Fog from 8.30pm to 11pm.

Saturday’s main stage opens at midday with performances by Abbey Ukes, Neston Strummers, UkeCan, Alison Benson, Sebukulele, Ukulele Club Liverpool and The Secret Ukulele Band. Evening acts start with The Splintered Ukes at 5.20pm, followed by the D’Ukes of Hazzard, Ma Machetes, Pandemic Pluckers and headliners The Ukuladies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s music begins at midday with Whitworth Uke3A, followed by SPINOFFS, The 64 N.Ukes Entertainers, Ukulele Buddies, Los Strumblebees, Funday Fridays Ukulele Band of Bury and Fragile Lucy. Chester Ukes lead the evening session, followed by The Travelling Wannabes and headliners Midlife Crisis Club, who’ll lead a Farewell Strumalong from 7.40pm to 8pm.

Breakfast strum jams are planned for 10.30am led by UkeTok on Saturday, with Sunday’s ‘Sunday Service’ strumalong led by Rev Cass and The Sisters of Mersey – all voices, instruments and dancing welcome, no matter your experience.

Other acts playing the Marquee tent over the weekend include: Northwich Ukulele Club, Ormskirk Ukulele Club, Pat & Em Rage Against the Ukes, The Stillnots, Bowie Ukes, Uke Stars, Formby Uke3A, Heswall Ukulele Club, Yooks!, Heswall Strummers, Ukulele Projects, Brewer’s Drupe, Burton Ukulele Band, Close Enough and Wirral Ukulele fanatics.

Expect fun twists on rock and pop classics, from Johnny Cash and the Rolling Stones to Britney Spears, the Stereophonics and Daft Punk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rugby Club House stage will feature smaller acts including The Easy Bees, Parkulele, The Leftovers, Hot Tub Hobos, Lockdown Ukes, and Tickety Boo.

This year’s festival is supported by Wirral Acoustic Concerts, West Kirby Rotary Club, Taylor Wimpey, Reconomy.com and CW Plant Hire.

To see the full line up and for further details visit www.summerstrum.co.uk or follow Summer Strum on Facebook and Instagram.

The Summer Strum ukulele festival is free to enter, and runs from July 18th-20th 2025, at Hoylake Rugby Club, Carham Road, Wirral CH47 4FF.