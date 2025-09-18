A Beast of a panto awaits at The Atkinson as first cast are announced

With Christmas on the horizon, The Atkinson in Southport is inviting families to step into a tale as old as time with this year’s spectacular pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

The festive favourite is running from Friday, December 5 to Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at the theatre and arts venue, with the first cast members announced as audience favourite Terry Burns, who is returning for his tenth pantomime season as Dame Bon Bon, and rising star Safia Bartley, who is making her debut in the leading role of Belle.

Having worked exclusively with KD Theatre Productions since his debut in Aladdin, Terry has become a Southport institution. He has recently delighted audiences as Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk (2023) and as Nurse Nora in Sleeping Beauty (2024).

Terry said: “Southport audiences are the best - always up for a laugh and ready to join in. Playing the Dame is about giving people a good time, and KD never disappoints with colourful characters, cheeky jokes and fabulous costumes. I can’t wait to be back at The Atkinson to celebrate my tenth panto with KD!”

Terry Burns as Dame Bon Bon and Safia Bartley as Belle

Joining him on stage, Safia is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. She has already won praise as Maid Marian in Robin Hood at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, as well as in a string of interactive children’s productions.

Safia said: “I’m so excited to take on my first leading panto role - and what better way than playing Belle in Southport at Christmas. Working with Terry and the rest of the cast is a fantastic opportunity and I can’t wait to bring this magical story to life.”

Audiences can look forward to being swept away to an enchanted castle where Belle must see beyond appearances to break the Beast’s curse - with plenty of laughs, boos, cheers and glitter along the way.

Daniel Bell, Managing Director and Producer at KD Theatre Productions, said: “We are really pleased to be returning to The Atkinson with Beauty and the Beast. Southport audiences always bring the fun, and this year they will step into an enchanted world full of laughter, music and surprises. We’re especially proud to be celebrating Terry’s tenth panto season and delighted to be welcoming Safia in her first leading role.”

The Atkinson and KD Theatre Productions are committed to making theatre accessible for all, with relaxed and captioned performances ensuring everyone can enjoy the festive magic.

Marie Kenny, Programme Manager at The Atkinson, said: “There is something truly magical about staging Beauty and the Beast at Christmas. It is a story of love, transformation and inner beauty that resonates with audiences of all ages. We are delighted to be welcoming KD Theatre Productions back and cannot wait to share another spectacular pantomime with Southport.”

Packed with laughs, songs and sparkle, Beauty and the Beast is promising to be a fairy-tale treat for the whole family.

Tickets are on sale now at https://theatkinson.co.uk/ or via the Box Office.

Beauty and the Beast is running at The Atkinson, Southport, from Friday, December 5 to Wednesday, December 31, 2025.