Acclaimed show Remythed kicks off summer tour at Prescot’s Shakespeare North Playhouse
The show, which has already made waves with its award-winning premiere at the VAULT Festival in 2023 and a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, will be performed at Shakespeare North from 2 - 3 May 2025.
Remythed is a joyful reclamation of queer history, shining a spotlight on the LGBTQIA+ figures—both famous and forgotten—whose stories have long been erased or ignored in traditional historical narratives. Co-created by Joel Samuels and Roann Hassani McCloskey, the production blends ancient myths with the personal stories of five diverse actors, each playing more than 30 iconic characters, including Sheherazade, Lady Godiva, and other mythical figures.
Rather than focusing on painful or tragic portrayals of queer history, Remythed offers an alternative vision—one filled with laughter, love, and celebration. The production provides a refreshing perspective on queer joy, exploring themes of friendship, community, and resilience.
“We wanted to tell queer, global majority stories infused with joy,” said Samuels and McCloskey. "This is a show that embraces everyone, but especially the queer communities across the UK. It’s a playful, heartwarming experience that invites audiences to envision queer history in an entirely new light."
Following its sell-out success at the VAULT Festival and a much-praised two-week run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Remythed is embarking on a national tour. After its stop in Prescot, the show will continue its journey across the UK, with performances in London, Bath, Bristol, Newcastle and Birmingham.
The production is directed by the visionary duo Samuels and McCloskey, with choreography by Al Simpson and sound design by Annie May Fletcher. The talented ensemble cast includes Emile Clarke (He/Him), Ishmael Kirby (He/They), Roann Hassani McCloskey (She/They), Joel Samuels (He/Him), and Lucy Roslyn (She/They).
Tour Dates:
- 2-3 May: Shakespeare North, Prescot (7pm, £5.00 - £12.00)
- 9 May: Kings Head Theatre, London (9pm, £10 - £21)
- 15-16 May: Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal, Bath (7:30pm, £13.00 - £21.00)
- 24-25 June: Live Theatre, Newcastle (7:30pm, £9.00 - £14.00)
- 6 July: Tobacco Factory Theatre, Bristol (6pm, £14.00 - £16.00)
- 11 July: Old Joint Stock Theatre, Birmingham (8pm, £15.00)
Tickets and more information are available at shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk