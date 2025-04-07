Acclaimed show Remythed kicks off summer tour at Prescot’s Shakespeare North Playhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bet'n Lev Theatre’s celebrated debut production, Remythed, is set to captivate audiences at the Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot for two nights in May, offering an uplifting and vibrant queer retelling of ancient myths and legends.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which has already made waves with its award-winning premiere at the VAULT Festival in 2023 and a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, will be performed at Shakespeare North from 2 - 3 May 2025.

Remythed is a joyful reclamation of queer history, shining a spotlight on the LGBTQIA+ figures—both famous and forgotten—whose stories have long been erased or ignored in traditional historical narratives. Co-created by Joel Samuels and Roann Hassani McCloskey, the production blends ancient myths with the personal stories of five diverse actors, each playing more than 30 iconic characters, including Sheherazade, Lady Godiva, and other mythical figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than focusing on painful or tragic portrayals of queer history, Remythed offers an alternative vision—one filled with laughter, love, and celebration. The production provides a refreshing perspective on queer joy, exploring themes of friendship, community, and resilience.

Full cast of Remythed

“We wanted to tell queer, global majority stories infused with joy,” said Samuels and McCloskey. "This is a show that embraces everyone, but especially the queer communities across the UK. It’s a playful, heartwarming experience that invites audiences to envision queer history in an entirely new light."

Following its sell-out success at the VAULT Festival and a much-praised two-week run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Remythed is embarking on a national tour. After its stop in Prescot, the show will continue its journey across the UK, with performances in London, Bath, Bristol, Newcastle and Birmingham.

The production is directed by the visionary duo Samuels and McCloskey, with choreography by Al Simpson and sound design by Annie May Fletcher. The talented ensemble cast includes Emile Clarke (He/Him), Ishmael Kirby (He/They), Roann Hassani McCloskey (She/They), Joel Samuels (He/Him), and Lucy Roslyn (She/They).

Tour Dates:

Full cast in Remythed

2-3 May: Shakespeare North, Prescot (7pm, £5.00 - £12.00)

9 May: Kings Head Theatre, London (9pm, £10 - £21)

15-16 May: Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal, Bath (7:30pm, £13.00 - £21.00)

24-25 June: Live Theatre, Newcastle (7:30pm, £9.00 - £14.00)

6 July: Tobacco Factory Theatre, Bristol (6pm, £14.00 - £16.00)

11 July: Old Joint Stock Theatre, Birmingham (8pm, £15.00)

Tickets and more information are available at shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk