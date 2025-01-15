Acclaimed Theatre show returns to Liverpool for final show of UK Tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following universal acclaim for its inaugural UK Tour throughout Autumn and Winter 2024, Tmesis Theatre is very proud to be bringing Sealskin - their enchanting, emotive interpretation of an ancient Celtic tale - back to Liverpool for a finale show at The Capstone Theatre on February 14.

Told through their trademark blend of physical theatre, puppetry, sumptuous design and an original live score, Sealskin is the Liverpool-based theatre company's most ambitious production to date.

Sealskin is an old selkie tale of the sea. Every full moon the Selkies appear, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight. One night a fisherman discovers their secret, and we see the betrayal and consequences that follow.

Sealskin is the Liverpool-based theatre company's most ambitious production to date - featuring an ensemble of performers from Liverpool, Nigeria, Spain and Portugal, augmented by immersive AV design from digital artist Noel Jones.

Friday 14 February 2025, 7.30pmThe Capstone Theatre, Shaw Street, Liverpool