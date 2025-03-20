Adagio Aparthotel Liverpool launches special Family Offer: More space, comfort and fun for the whole family

Adagio Aparthotel Liverpool, a branch of Europe’s leading aparthotel brand, are excited to announce a new offer for families, which launched on Monday 17th March. The offer includes 50% off a second studio apartment, free breakfast for children under 16 and a range of facilities specifically for families. Everything has been designed to make families feel at home when staying at Adagio, reflecting Adagio’s key message: "At our place, just like yours."

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelling with family is all about sharing experiences and creating lifelong memories, which is why Adagio are committed to making family travel easier and more enjoyable. Adagio’s services offer comfort, convenience and on a budget.

Our priority: affordability and comfort for families.

Budget and comfort are often the deciding factors for families when choosing a holiday destination. To cater to this, Adagio has launched its Family Offer which is available from now, in all of Adagio’s Europe hotels. The offer includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adagio

-50% off on a second studio apartment, so that families can enjoy more space and comfort while keeping costs down

-Free breakfast for children under 16, to get the day off to a good start

Adagio aparthotels: the perfect choice for an enjoyable and memorable familyholiday

Practicality is also key to making family holidays smooth and stress-free. Offeringspacious apartments, comfortable beds, and fully equipped kitchens, Adagio's129 aparthotelsare strategicallylocated incity centres, close to public transport and major attractions—providing the perfect space for families to feel truly at home during their stay. Whether it’s for along weekend, holiday, or special occasion, Adagio’s Family Offer allows families to re-discover the joys of travelling together, whilst creating lifelong memories.

Adagio

Adagio's additional Services for Families

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adagio aparthotels offer much more than just comfortable accommodation, with a range of family-focused services designed to make stays even more enjoyable:

- Families can take advantage of theObject Library, where they can borrow anything from board games to nightlights

- TheWelcome Kidskit offers a special gift for children upon arrival

- Younger guests can play in theKids Cornerplay area

-Family City Guidesprovide hand-picked recommendations for family-friendly restaurant, attractions and activities

-The Shop, a 24/7 grocery service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pet-friendly staysso furry family members can also enjoy a holiday!

A new, dedicated advertising campaign "You will see the difference"

To support this new Family Offer, Adagio continues its successful advertising saga with"You will see the difference",afifth instalmentof the series. The campaign, produced by the agencyJosiane,will be broadcast inFrance (TV and digital), the UK, and Germany (digital only).

This new commercial again featuresMarc,the brand’s signature character, enjoying an Adagio aparthotel stay with identical twin children. Throughhumorous real-life moments,the ad showcases the unique experience of staying with Adagio as a family. The campaign will be reinforced withthree key visuals, two 12-second video clips, and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising,executed in collaboration withHavas Media (offline)andMo&Jo (online).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this family offer, Adagio further strengthens its position as the leader in urban hospitality for families, showcasing its commitment to making family travel easier and more enjoyable. The offer is now available throughout the Adagio network in Europe.

"We are committed to making Adagio aparthotels a top choice for families—they have everything you may need for a fantastic stay! This new offer reflects our dedication to providingwelcoming and accessible stays, where parents and children alike canfully enjoy their travels with peace of mind. We want to help createspecial memories, bring people together, and spark new discoveries—this is at the heart of our vision for hospitality."

—Virginie Barboux, Senior Vice President, Client & Marketing, Adagio