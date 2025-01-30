Afro soul star from Cameroon returns to Liverpool this April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cameroonian singer-songwriter deeply rooted in the African continent is set to perform in Liverpool this April. The critically acclaimed Blick Bassy has been described as 'a force of nature' and is known for his vibrant live performances.

On his latest album Mádibá, released in 2023, Blick has chosen to address the environment, particularly the burning issue of water. Navigating between influences from both Africa and the West, Blick’s music – for which he mainly uses mother tongue Bassa – is distinguished by its mix as much as by its density. Bassy describes Mádibá as 'twelve fables dedicated to water'.

Described by The Guardian as ‘one of Africa’s most inventive and distinctive singer-songwriters', Blick's show at the Philharmonic Music Room on April 13 is presented by Africa Oyé in association with Liverpool Philharmonic Mellowtone.

Africa Oyé's Artistic Director, Paul Duhaney said: "We've been huge fans of Blick Bassy ever since seeing him first perform at the WOMEX music market back in 2015. If you were lucky enough to catch him last time he was in the Philharmonic then you'll need no convincing that this show will be something special."

Blick Bassy himself said: "I have always claimed my status as an African musician, but also the contemporary aspect of my approach. In African musical culture, there is unfortunately little of this type of work on the sound itself, on the exploration of new techniques. I would like to position myself as an African avant-garde artist who, with each of his new projects, offers new ideas in the treatment of sound and melody.”

Blick Bassy plays the Music Room at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on April 13 with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets are available now from the venue's website.