Amanda Brenkley brings the first transformative Business Success Summit to the North West

Amanda Brenkley, Business Coach, Retreat Strategist and founder of AmandaBrenkley.com, has announced the Business Success Summit, a three-day immersive retreat designed to help entrepreneurs and business leaders step away from the grind and focus on true strategic growth to scale their business with confidence.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in the North West for the first time, the summit offers an inspiring blend of high-level business strategy with deep personal development and practical, done-for-you support.

It invites attendees to pause daily distractions and gain clarity on their vision whilst Amanda and her expert team take care of the tech and business-building essentials. This allows entrepreneurs to finally work on their business, not just in it, and return to their businesses with renewed confidence and a clear, actionable plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Brenkley is known for her results-driven holistic approach to success. Amanda combines proven frameworks in sales, marketing, finance, leadership, and customer growth with a strong focus on mindset, whilst also focusing on personal resilience, well-being and creative energy. Participants won’t just gain ideas—they’ll leave with strategies, assets, and systems ready to implement.

Amanda Brenkley

In addition to intensive learning sessions and well-being sessions, the retreat experience includes time for reflection, networking, and professional brand building. Every attendee will also receive a bespoke branding photography package, complete with styled and edited images to elevate their online presence long after the summit ends.

Speaking about the event, Amanda Brenkley said:

“The Business Success Summit isn’t about filling a notebook with ideas you’ll never use—it’s about walking away with clarity, confidence, and the exact systems you need to scale. With the strategy, tools, and even the tech done-for-you, business owners are free to focus on what they love, creating rapid growth and real breakthroughs that last.”

The Business Success Summit runs from October 16–18, 2025, and spaces are deliberately limited to keep the experience high impact.

For more details or to secure your place, visit amandabrenkley.com