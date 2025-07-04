André Rieu's annual summer concert Waltz The Night Away! to be shown in cinemas across Liverpool

The King of the Waltz’s 2025 Maastricht concert promises to be the cinema event of the year

This August 30th and 31st, for one weekend only, step into an unforgettable evening of music, romance, and celebration with André Rieu’s 2025 Maastricht Concert – Waltz the Night Away! in over 600 cinemas across the UK.

Captured live in Vrijthof Square, in the heart of his beloved hometown of Maastricht, the brand-new summer spectacular transforms the historic setting into a glittering open-air ballroom.

Filled with timeless melodies and show-stopping waltzes, highlights of the evening are to include the most famous waltz in the world, the Beautiful Blue Danube by Johann Strauss II, the rousing Radetzkymarchby Johann Strauss I, a tender and emotional rendition of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love and much more.

This year André will once again be joined by special guests, including singer Emma Kok. André first met Emma when she was 15 years old, after the young star of the Dutch version of The Voice Kids wowed him with her rendition of Voilà.

Thereafter he invited her to perform in Maastricht in 2023 and their performance went viral, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube and 30 million streams on Spotify.

Broadcaster Charlotte Hawkins (Classic FM, Good Morning Britain) will also offer exclusive backstage access and an insightful interview with André, exclusiveonly to cinemagoers.

Full Liverpool listings and tickets for Waltz The Night Away! can be found at: andreincinemas.com