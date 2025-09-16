Annual celebration of Latin American culture returns to Liverpool 'bigger and bolder' this October

Preparations are in full swing for the region's annual celebration of Latin American culture taking place this October.

La Feria will take over multiple Merseyside venues from 1st to 5th October 2025 and organisers have promised that it will be 'bigger, bolder, and more unforgettable than ever'.

The theme for this year's event is “Experience, Belong, Celebrate” with audiences invited to dive into a vibrant celebration of Latin American music, art and culture.

The festival will feature thought-provoking theatre, an exhibition of Latin American artists' work and past festivals, a takeover of World Museum Liverpool, and a chance to experience the sounds and taste of the continent with authentic workshops, traders and cuisine at The Black-E.

La Feria 2025

From powerful live music to stories that stir the soul, the events have been curated by Liverpool's own Luma Creations to transport audiences across borders and 'connect them with the beating heart of Latin America'.

Highlights of the 2025 festival include an entrancing evening of theatre and music at Unity Theatre on Wednesday 1st October, with a special opening from La Charawilla, followed by Pepa Duarte’s acclaimed solo performance Eating Myself.

The journey then moves through a series of unforgettable concerts, from the intimacy of the Philharmonic Music Room with local artists Saranne & Alex alongside Chile’s Antonio Monasterio Ensamble on Thursday 2nd October, across to the British Music Experience with Grupo Luma and Seba Barrientos Trío from Frutillar on Friday 3rd October.

The festival then heads over the water to Future Yard in Birkenhead for a night guaranteed to get audiences moving, featuring the legendary Kumbia Boruka and Chapulines on Saturday 4th October.

An entrancing evening of theatre and music at Unity Theatre will take place on Wednesday 1st October

And this year, La Feria reaches even further, building powerful new links between Liverpool and Chile’s UNESCO Cities of Music. These groundbreaking partnerships are opening doors for future collaborations and creative exchanges.

Francisco Carrasco, Creative Director and CEO of Luma Creations, said: "This year we bring together award-winning international artists from across the continent, artists based in the UK, dynamic community groups, and the community itself, to experience, participate and share our exciting and diverse cultures."

This year's festival is dedicated to Francisco's wife, the late Maggi Toft, who passed away in April after a short battle with cancer.

Speaking on the dedication, Francisco said: "Maggi was an educator who spent her life ensuring that people from diverse and hard-to-reach backgrounds had a chance to have a good and fulfilling life. We dedicate this festival to Maggi and everything she stood for. Reminding ourselves that nothing is created by one person and that if we look around us hard enough, there are many people who quietly do what's necessary to create something special and to keep giving it life."

Kumbia Boruka and Chapulines will play Future Yard on Saturday 4th October

The event follows recent awards successes for Luma Creations, receiving the International Reach Award 2025 from the Liverpool City Region Creativity and Culture Awards and being shortlisted for the upcoming BBC Radio Merseyside Community Impact Awards 2025.

La Feria takes place from 1st to 5th October across venues in Liverpool and Birkenhead. More information and ticket links for each event can be found via TicketQuarter