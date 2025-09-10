Bavarian bakes, beer and an 80ft bar for Oktoberfest Liverpool

By Julian Richards
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 13:24 BST
A Bavarian bakery, award-winning German beer and an 80ft bar take centre stage at next month’s Oktoberfest Liverpool celebration, the biggest event of its kind in the North West.

There are still some tickets left for the festival which takes place on Saturday, October 4 at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

Kev McArthur from Oktoberfest Liverpool said: “Hundreds of people have already bought tickets for what is a huge celebration of Bavarian culture.

“We’re thrilled to have Pretzel & Spelt and ABK on board and to welcome back our house band Fat Cat Brass and Kam Wojtow, from Beer Guide Worldwide as our host.

House band Fat Cat Brass at Oktoberfest Liverpool
House band Fat Cat Brass at Oktoberfest Liverpool

“With a wider range of food and more types of German beer this year and with an 80ft bar, there’s plenty of room to line up your steins.

“A huge Miami swing funfair ride joins the Dodgems and with live music and party games, we’ve got everything a traditional Oktoberfest has to offer.

“We’ve also got more VIP huts available which include some complimentary steins, shots, food and a waitress service creating the perfect atmosphere for anyone celebrating a special occasion.

“Discounted tickets are on offer for Blue Light Card holders and there’s an opportunity for anyone at the event to win a year’s supply of ABK beer delivered to their door.

Traditional Bavarian fayre on the swing grill
Traditional Bavarian fayre on the swing grill

“So, what you waiting for? It’s time to dust off the lederhosen and get in to the Bavarian spirit.”

There are two sessions on Saturday, October 4 at 12pm-5pm and 6pm-11pm.

Tickets are priced from £13.50 with VIP huts for 8 people at £495 available at www.ticketquarter.co.uk

For more information follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @oktoberfestliverpool

