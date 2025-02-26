Belle Chen with Engines Orchestra Strings: Ravel In The Forest at The Tung Auditorium
Fresh off the 2024 EFG London Jazz Festival, Belle’s sonic explorations, classical virtuosity, and free flowing improvisations feels equally at home on jazz, classical and experimental stages. The Australian Music Prize-nominated artist’s latest album also charted at #7 on UK Official Charts (Classical).
“Original and provocative… feels like the sense of discovery” - Brian Eno
-
Sunday 9th March. 4pm. The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool.
For tickets and more information: https://thetungauditorium.com/events/belle-chen-with-engines-orchestra-strings-ravel-in-the-forest.