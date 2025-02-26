Belle Chen with Engines Orchestra Strings: Ravel In The Forest at The Tung Auditorium

By Lydia Reece
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST

In just a couple of weeks, remarkable pianist and composer Belle Chen brings her unique, immersive live performance to The Tung Auditorium, reimagining her whimsical album Ravel In The Forest with award-winning Engines Orchestra Strings. Presented in an innovative surround audio format, this special performance will sonically transform The Tung Auditorium.

Fresh off the 2024 EFG London Jazz Festival, Belle’s sonic explorations, classical virtuosity, and free flowing improvisations feels equally at home on jazz, classical and experimental stages. The Australian Music Prize-nominated artist’s latest album also charted at #7 on UK Official Charts (Classical).

“Original and provocative… feels like the sense of discovery” - Brian Eno

Sunday 9th March. 4pm. The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool.

For tickets and more information: https://thetungauditorium.com/events/belle-chen-with-engines-orchestra-strings-ravel-in-the-forest.

