Billie Marten to play acoustic solo performance at Liverpool Rough Trade

To celebrate the release of her new album 'Dog Eared', the award-winning singer songwriter will play the record store on 19 July.

Renowned singer-songwriter Billie Marten will bring her delicate, soulful sound to Rough Trade Liverpool for an acoustic solo performance on 19 July, as part of a limited run of UK record store shows celebrating the release of her upcoming album Dog Eared.

The news follows the release of her latest single, “Clover,” the fifth track unveiled from Dog Eared, which is set for release just a day prior, on 18 July via Fiction Records. “Clover” joins “Swing”, “Crown”, “Feeling,” and “Leap Year” in showcasing Marten’s evolving sound — playful and poetic, subtly shifting away from her folk roots into a more expansive, dreamlike space reminiscent of Feist and Lucy Dacus.

The Liverpool show will be one of the first chances to hear the new material performed live, in an intimate setting that highlights the emotional depth and lyrical detail Marten is known for.

Full Record Store Tour

Tickets are now on sale, available exclusively through the participating record stores.

Billie Marten’s fourth album Dog Eared is anticipated to be one of the year’s standout indie releases, and these special in-store sets promise a unique way to experience it firsthand.

For tickets and full details, visit Rough Trade Liverpool’s website.