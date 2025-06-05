Liverpool local, Sean Watkin, short-listed for the McDermid Debut Award for his Liverpool-set crime novel, Black Water Rising
Named in recognition of the world-famous crime writer, Val McDermid, who co-founded the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in 2003, and whose dedication to fostering new voices in crime writing is legendary, the McDermid Debut Award seeks to continue her legacy, celebrating and platforming the best debut crime writers in the UK.
Sean's book is one of six selected by an academy of established crime and thriller authors, with the winner being determined by a panel of industry experts, including literary, broadcasting and media figures.
Sean was born and raised in Liverpool and studied a BA and MA in Creative Writing at Liverpool John Moores University. He has been shortlisted for Fresher Writing Award, Book a Break Prize and Bristol Short Story Prize. Sean lives in Liverpool with his partner and two dogs.