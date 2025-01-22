This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

‘The Cloud Native Attitude: How the world’s best companies use the cloud to speed up, scale up and find product market fit’ is the new book from Anne Currie and Jamie Dobson, launching on 22nd January.

With expert knowledge from seasoned professionals in the field, ‘The Cloud Native Attitude’ will equip you with the tools, knowledge and, most importantly, the right attitude to transform your understanding of the possibilities of cutting-edge cloud technology.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your strategy, this essential and accessible read provides the clarity you need in a complex landscape.

‘The Cloud Native Attitude’ is a succinct and easy-to-understand guide which draws on interviews with industry leaders, decades of hands-on expertise, and lots of real-life case studies, to demystify cloud native principles and help you navigate your own adoption journey more confidently and effectively – all with a little bit of fun!

• Understand Cloud Native: Learn about Cloud Native technologies, including microservices, containers and orchestration and how they can enhance scalability and to time to market for your business.• Learn from real-world applications: Discover illuminating case studies from organisations such as The Financial Times and Skyscanner, illustrating practical implementations and lessons learned when adopting cloud native approaches.• Strategise for success: Gain actionable insights on overcoming the challenges, embracing the opportunities, and maximising the potential of Cloud Native technologies to accelerate innovation and deliver excellence.

‘The Cloud Native Attitude’ will help you gain a clear understanding of microservices, containers, orchestration, and their impact on scalability and efficiency. You will learn to navigate cloud native challenges and leverage opportunities for innovation and improved business outcomes. And you’ll benefit from decades of industry experience, equipping you with practical tools to confidently adopt cloud native technologies.

Book contents:1. The cloud native quest2. Do containers have it all wrapped up?3. Is dynamic management the prime mover?4. Microservices: the killer horde?5. The dream of continuous delivery6. Where to start: the mythical blank slate7. Distributed systems are hard8. The sustainability attitude9. The case for case studies10. Five common cloud native dilemmas11. Afterwords: should security be one?12. The state of the cloud nation13. Cloud native transformations

The authors: Anne Currie has been in the software industry for more than 20 years, working on everything from large-scale servers and distributed systems in the nineties to early ecommerce platforms in the noughties, to cutting-edge operational tech in the 2010s. She has written, spoken and consulted internationally. She firmly believes in the importance of the technology industry to society and fears that we often forget how powerful we are.

Jamie Dobson is the co-founder and first chief executive of Container Solutions. A first encounter with a BBC computer and BASIC at the age of nine launched his lifelong passion for programming and software development. Nowadays he focuses on helping executive teams to succeed with the cloud and cloud native, helping them to avoid classic mistakes.

‘The Cloud native Attitude’ will be launched at a party in London on 22nd January from 6pm.

‘The Cloud Native Attitude’ is available as paperback, e-book, and audiobook from all good bookstores.

JAMIE DOBSONJamie Dobson is the founder of Container Solutions, and has been helping companies, across industries, move to cloud native ways of working for over ten years. Container Solutions develops a strategy, a clear plan and step by step implementation helping companies achieve a smooth digital transformation. With services including Internal Developer Platform Enablement, Cloud Modernisation, DevOps/DevSecOps, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Consultancy, Cloud Optimisation and creating a full Cloud Native Strategy, companies get much more than just engineering know-how. Jamie is also co-author of ‘The Cloud Native Attitude’. https://www.container-solutions.com/

BOOK DETAILS:Title: ‘The Cloud Native Attitude’Author: Anne Currie with Jamie DobsonPub Date: 9th January 2025ISBN 13: 978-1-915483-79-9RRP: £15.99Format: Paperback; 216 x 138mmExtent: 160ppCategory: Business and computing