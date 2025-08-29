Bryana brings Teen World UK crown back to Liverpool

Sixteen-year-old Bryana Hampson has won the coveted Teen World Title to become the first Liverpool – Teen Pageants UK - Teen World Queen award since Amy Jackson in 2009.

Bryana, from Allerton in Liverpool, has fundraised for A-sisterhood, a UK-based organisation that seeks to empower, support and protect women worldwide. Annually, they support a series of international causes and charities which are focused on helping women in need.

More locally, Bryana supports Voice 4 Change in Bootle Merseyside, that helps women and teenage girls affected by domestic abuse.

Bryana has been so ecstatic since winning the new Teen Pageants - Teen World UK title and said: “I would like to thank everyone for their continued support and love. I am forever grateful for the opportunities I have to help enrich people’s lives, especially women’s."

Bryana Hampson can’t contain her excitement at being crowned Teen Pageants UK World

Bryana is constantly doing charity and community work across Merseyside and in the rest of country with youth groups, community centres and young people and local and national charities. She won the cash prize of £200 on the evening of the competition in Birmingham for the most public and charity appearances. Bryana is passionate about gender equality, empowering women and ending poverty.

As a Project P ambassador, she has distributed hand-made period packs to women for free. Bryana is also an ambassador for Love Grace UK and collects handbags filled with toiletries for women fleeing domestic abusive situations. Grace Milne lost her life whilst travelling around New Zealand with her boyfriend.

Bryana handed over her previous British crown title, UK’s National Junior Miss in July, 10 days before competing in Teen Pageants UK - Miss Teen World UK and raised money for Charity with her own cook book "Cook Like A Queen".

Bryana travels to Peru to compete for the International World 2025 title in November later this year. She also has an Instagram platform to help young people with tips and tools to raise awareness of DV in young girls.

Bryana, whois also a freelance model and a regular school girl on Hollyoaks, has just completed her GCSE’s at King David High School Liverpool and is a trainee apprentice hairdresser and makeup artist. We wish her all the best for November.