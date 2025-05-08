Capture Liverpool through street photography workshop with Antonio Pisani

Participants will take to the vibrant streets of Liverpool for a hands-on street photography session, learning how to capture compelling, candid images with expert support. Attendees will also receive a free print of their favourite photo taken on the day.

The event includes a technical masterclass, followed by a guided photowalk using loan Ricoh GR III / GR IIIx cameras - premium compact cameras loved by street photographers worldwide. A free memory card is included so participants can take their images home, and try-before-you-buy offers are available on the day.

“Liverpool is full of character, rhythm and life - ideal for capturing real stories through the lens,” said Antonio Pisani.

“This workshop is designed to unlock your creativity and help you see familiar streets from a new perspective.”

Tickets cost £29.99 and are limited to just 12 places, ensuring each attendee gets quality time with the cameras and with Antonio.

Refreshments, camera hire and expert guidance are all included. Book now at wilkinson.co.uk or contact Wilkinson Cameras Liverpool store directly.

About Wilkinson Cameras: Wilkinson Cameras is an independently owned specialist photographic and video retailer with high-street stores across the Northwest of England, as well as a leading online store. Established in 1985, they’ve grown to become one of the UK’s most trusted names in photography and videography, offering expert advice, top brands, and exceptional service.

They’re passionate about helping you get the most from your equipment, whether you're a complete beginner or a seasoned professional. Through in-store and online events, touch & try days, and hands-on workshops, there are opportunities to learn, try new gear, and connect with fellow creatives.

Tickets: https://www.wilkinson.co.uk/richoh-gr-iii-photowalk-with-atonio-pisani/

