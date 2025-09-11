Carden Park reveals vineyard experiences ahead of harvest season

Home to Cheshire’s largest commercial vineyard, the picturesque Carden Park estate is opening its vineyard for public tours and tastings for the very first time. Established in 1988 and lovingly revived in 2008, the vineyard’s 4,000 thriving vines now produce an acclaimed north of England sparkling wine. Locals, travellers, and wine enthusiasts can book a private tour hosted by Carden Park’s wine expert and The Vines restaurant manager Lulian Lon.

Set within 1,000 acres of lush parkland and framed by the rolling Welsh hills, Carden Park has long been celebrated for its two championship golf courses, award-winning spa, and outdoor adventure centre. Now, the luxury resort is lifting the curtain on its best kept secret, a three-acre vineyard producing up to 10,000 bottles of premium English sparkling wine each year. As harvest season approaches this autumn, now is the best time to visit the vines at their finest.

Perfect for sophisticated gatherings, special birthdays, corporate events and anything in-between, Carden Park’s vineyard tours are bookable for a minimum of 10 people. The experience includes an exclusive tour of Carden Park’s vineyard plus a tasting of Carden Park’s home-grown estate reserve alongside 4 additional exquisite English wines. Budding sommeliers can also enjoy light bites such as cold meat platters, a selection of British cheeses and fresh tomato focaccia and sourdough. The hour and a half session is available to book on request from £55 per person.

Carden Park’s Estate Reserve is a delightful example of English winemaking at its finest. On the nose, the wine presents notes of stone fruits such as apples and pears as well as complex brioche and yeast aromas. While, on the palate, the wine offers lively perlage and vivid acidity finished with a touch of minerality as the perfect palette cleanser.

Guests of Carden Park can enjoy a tipple of this exceptional sparkling wine at any one of Carden Park’s estate restaurants and bars. For the ultimate indulgence, enjoy the Estate Reserve with a dinner at The Vines, Carden Park’s multi-award-winning gourmet restaurant. Achieving an impressive 3 Rosettes at the AA Hospitality Awards 2024, The Vines is within the top 10% of venues in the national AA Restaurant Guide, one of only four in the Cheshire region to receive the accolade. As well as celebrating English wines, The Vines champions great British produce, sourcing ingredients from local suppliers across the North West and North Wales.

On the menu, guests can expect culinary classics with a twist including starters such as Beef Tartare served with an Asian dressing and miso crackers. For the main event, enjoy Roasted Monkfish on the Bone served with Bombay potatoes, tomato and coriander chutneys, cucumber, naan bread, coconut and kaffir lime sauce, Welsh Lamb Loin served with spiced lamb sausage, red pepper, baby gem, aubergine, polenta crisp and a tomato and black olive jus or dine out on an impressive Beef Wellington for two served with hand cut chips, panaché of vegetables and a Bordelaise sauce.

Desserts include refreshing classics such as Baked Alaska served with Peach sorbet, raspberry ripple ice cream, viola flower confetti and flamed in the restaurant with Raspberry Vodka and a Dark Chocolate Mousse with Cherry sponge, mascarpone, cocoa nib crumb, cherry sorbet. For those seeking something savoury, The Vines also offers cheese board celebrating the very finest artisan cheeses from across the British Isles.

Carden Park’s Estate Reserve is only available for purchase at the Carden Park estate. To book private vineyard tours, get in touch via phone with Carden Park.

For more information on the Carden Park’s vineyard please see here. For tours, please enquire via this link.