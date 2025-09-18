Caring Connections launches outrageous new adult Scouse pantomime: The Golden Commode

Liverpool-based charity Caring Connections is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new adult pantomime, The Golden Commode. Bursting with outrageous humour and a uniquely Scouse twist, the show promises a Christmas night out like no other.

There will be two performances on Friday 6th December at the Valley Community Theatre, Netherley.

About the Show

In this hilariously unfiltered take on festive theatre, we meet Kevin McCatheter, who’s been left home alone by his granddaughters. But danger lurks nearby as the Smokey Bandits are on the hunt for Kevin’s prized possession : The Golden Commode.

The Golden Commode

Along the way, audiences will discover:

Will Bifta Brian make it to Greggs before closing time?

Can Smokey Sarah get her cans of Skol?

And will the audience ever be the same again? (Probably not!)

Packed with bawdy Scouse humour, colourful language, and larger-than-life characters, this pantomime is strictly adults only. Perfect for a Christmas night out, an office party, or anyone in need of a good laugh, the show guarantees belly laughs for those not easily offended.

From the Charity

Paul Growney, CEO of Caring Connections and writer of the show, explained: “As a social care charity, the day-to-day work can be really tough. We wanted to break things up and have a laugh, so I put together a script and we cast directly from our own team. Suddenly, we were in a theatre rehearsing! This play celebrates the care sector, Scouse humour, and offers people a chance to let their hair down. I can assure you, you will never have been to a play like this before.”

Supporting a Worthy Cause

Tickets are free of charge, but Caring Connections kindly asks for donations on the night. All proceeds will go towards the charity’s Barbara Bettle Foundation, which provides vital community bereavement counselling services.

Book tickets at the link below