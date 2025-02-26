Celebrate Mother's Day with The QHotels Collection

Select hotels by The QHotels Collection are offering fantastic ways to celebrate, from luxurious Afternoon Teas and delectable three-course lunches to exclusive spa treatment discounts and vouchers – a perfect gift for Mum! See more details below.

Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa, Cheshire – A stunning Jacobean mansion blending history with luxury. Celebrate with a traditional Afternoon Tea in the Sheridan Lounge or a three-course Sunday Lunch in the elegant State Rooms (£35 per adult, £17.50 per child, free for under 4s).

Cambridge Belfry Hotel and Spa, Cambridgeshire – A stylish lakefront retreat in the heart of Cambridgeshire. Celebrate with Afternoon Tea (£38pp) in the Library Lounge, complete with Prosecco and sweet treats (12-4pm), or enjoy a 3-course Mother’s Day lunch with indulgent mains and decadent desserts (12-3:30pm, Bridge Restaurant).

Ashford International Hotel and Spa, Kent – A modern, elegant spa hotel near the Kent countryside. Treat Mum to Afternoon Tea (£38pp) with a glass of Prosecco while a live cellist plays throughout the afternoon (2-5pm).

Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, Yorkshire – A grand 18th-century mansion set in picturesque countryside. Enjoy Afternoon Tea (£38pp) in the Drawing Room, including a complimentary glass of fizz for Mum (12-5pm).

Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, Northumberland – A majestic Edwardian manor set in 1,000 acres of countryside. Celebrate with Afternoon Tea (£20pp) with a glass of fizz & 30% off spa treatments (2-5pm), or a 3-course Sunday Lunch (£25pp) with a complimentary Twilight Spa Voucher for Mum (12-3pm).

