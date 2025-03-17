Circus, Carnival and a world premiere bound for Northwich

Tap dancing taps and tea dancing cuppas are heading for Northwich this May

Expect the unexpected as Now Northwich, a major free outdoor dance and street arts festival, returns to town on Saturday, May 3.

For the fifth year, a world of performers will animate the streets and stop you in your tracks at locations across the town centre and Barons Quay.

Totally free to attend, activities for all ages will run from 12pm well into the evening and feature a host of dance and performance artists who have toured internationally. From an acclaimed Carnival crew to high wire walkers, contemporary dance artists and the world premiere of an inclusive sensory installation aimed at young people with learning disabilities, producer Cheshire Dance promises there will be something for everyone.

The Tap Dancing Taps by Sole Rebel at Now Northwich festival

With dramatic costumes, giant walkabout puppets, a sea of colourful flags, and a powerful percussion ensemble, Global Grooves - the crack team behind Kendal Calling festival's infamous annual parade - will bring the sights and sounds of Brazilian Carnival to Now Northwich.

Since earlier this year, the Greater Manchester Carnival arts specialists have been working in collaboration with local schools and community groups to create an unforgettable procession with a distinctive Northwich flavour. The parade starts at the library on Witton Street at 2.30pm, working its way to Apple Market Place.

Merging theatre, circus, poetry and community stories, high profile Gorilla Circus have been invited to deliver this year's showstopper. Prepare to be amazed, as hair-hanging artists, high wire walkers and dance trapeze acrobats perform in the air on a series of cables strung between towering masts. Featuring newly written poetry inspired by Northwich, and a local community dance cast, UNITY will be a large-scale visual spectacle that allows you to get in amongst the action.

The Garden, The Styx and The Underworld is the world premiere of a groundbreaking multi-sensory installation. Dance artist and choreographer Matthew Rawcliffe has a passion for creating work that can be enjoyed by young people with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD). The performance will be a very bespoke experience, tailored to the sensory pleasures of each audience member and is a rare opportunity to see Rawcliffe’s work, which is usually shown in specialist schools and healthcare settings.

Greater Manchester international Carnival arts specialists Global Grooves are bringing the sights and sounds of Brazilian Carnival to Now Northwich

Other highlights of the family friendly event include Umbra by Manchester contemporary dance outfit Company Chameleon. Fast paced and dynamic, yet delicate and sensitive, Umbra spotlights exclusion and is an invitation to pause and understand ourselves better.

Tea Club, a strolling piece of dance theatre, celebrating the British passion for tea and all things vintage. Co-devised and performed by Ruth Jones and Clare Fildes, Trixie and Tilly are two eccentric tea ladies, who serve their fine leaf tea from a special musical trolley, dancing along to their favourite gramophone records.

Whilst the Tap Dancing Taps, created by Sole Rebel, will bring humour, dance and fun to the streets, blowing soapy bubbles into the air as they splish splosh away.

Also not to be missed is Step Ahead, choreographed and performed by rising star Ben Wilson, a Northwich professional dancer with Down’s Syndrome. Exploring themes of friendship and relationships, the piece brings together contemporary dance, hip hop and poetry.

Tea Club at Now Northwich free festival Saturday 3 May 2025

And the Now Northwich Young Producers of 2025 will present Convergence, a celebration of community dance featuring dance groups and artists from across the region.

The Festival is looking for volunteers for a number of roles on the day, including street ambassadors, artists’ runners, set up crew and evaluators. Complete this short form to express an interest https://forms.gle/nREJBN8ZQMq6YtL88 More information is available on 01606 861 770 or [email protected]

Global Grooves are also looking for groups and individuals who want to join the Carnival parade as flag bearers or to wear a costume. Contact [email protected] before 5 April 2025.

Adam Holloway, Director of Cheshire Dance, said: "Since 2018, Now Northwich has become associated with the very highest quality of dance and street theatre performance – and the very best audiences.

“The electric atmosphere on the day is a credit to the town and we truly can’t wait for this year’s event.”

Cllr Lisa Denson, Cheshire West and Chester Council cabinet member for a fairer future with responsibility for culture, said: “We are very excited to see Now Northwich return for 2025.

“The festival brings the community together, offers something for everyone, and importantly, is free of charge for anyone who wants to visit. Culture and creativity is a huge part of our towns, and the festival being held across the town centre also enables us to showcase everything Northwich has to offer, as well as increasing footfall from visitors for local businesses.”

Northwich town mayor Cllr Kate Cernik said: “Now Northwich is back in town. In what promises to be an exciting day, internationally recognised dancers will be joined by local groups to provide the town with a fantastic display of talent.

“I hope that as many people as possible join the crowds for this unique event. Northwich is famous for its events, and this will be amongst the most spectacular so far. All of us at Northwich Town Council look forward to welcoming the amazing performances.”

Now Northwich is delivered by Cheshire Dance with the support of Arts Council England, Without Walls, Chester West and Chester Council, Northwich Town Council, Northwich BID and Barons Quay - Legat Owen.

Now Northwich 2025 has also received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, administered by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Now Northwich is a partner in Without Walls, a network of organisations bringing innovative outdoor arts to towns and cities across England. Find out more on withoutwalls.uk.com

Now Northwich

Saturday, May 3 from 12pm

Northwich town centre and Barons Quay