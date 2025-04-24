Cirque du Vulgar - adult circus promising risqué routines and filthy lol comedy heads to St Helens for the first time

Step right up and prepare to have your senses ignited! Enter our chaotic realm where the ringmaster's gavel is replaced by gales of laughter and gasps of awe. At Cirque du Vulgar, we take the traditional circus experience and flip it upside down, shaking it like a snow globe filled with glittering debauchery. This is not a circus for the faint of heart; it's a wild escapade crafted exclusively for grown-ups eager to indulge in deliciously scandalous escapism.

Marvel at the aerialists, whose agility defies not just physics but the constraints of propriety - strip routines that blend artistry with a dash of spice, leaving tantalising mysteries in their wake. Gasp at death-defying stunts high above your heads, knotting and twisting in ways your imagination scarcely powers.

Meanwhile, our raucous comedy acts unravel the naked truth with abandon, served piping hot with a side of ad-lib wit that churns the mundane into the magnificent. Here, laughter reigns supreme— and our comedians don’t hold back as they explore the absurdities of adult life, wedging hilarity between slices of ribald commentary that will leave you rolling in the aisles.

Cirque du Vulgar is a carnival of chaos where eroticism meets humour in the most unexpected clashes. With a rotating roster of talent that could set the night ablaze, every performance is a fresh adventure filled with improvisation that plays by its own unique set of rules.

Join us under the gilded tent of Cirque du Vulgar—where adults run amok, the tantalizing allure of elegance fuses with the gritty glee of vulgarity, and surrendering to chaos is not just encouraged; it's essential. We promise you a riotous rendezvous that will leave you glowing with laughter and teetering on the brink of delightful madness long after you’ve left.

Are you ready to step into the wild? The spectacle unfolds, and the laughter beckons. Dare to embrace the audacity!

  • Date: 7 June
  • Time 8.30pm
  • Venue: Sherdley Park, Marshalls Cross Road, St Helens WA9 3TJ

VIP Gold Tickets £70 for 2 seats (Ringside tables, Front facing view and one free drink) VIP Tickets £30 each (Ringside tables, Side facing view and one free drink) Individual Tiered seating tickets £20 each (First come, first served allocation). Venue and licensed bar opens at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.30pm. For disabled access bookings please contact us in advance at [email protected] this is an over 18s event so please bring ID with you.

Tickets available now from cirqueduvulgar.com or Facebook facebook.com/CirqueDuVu

feather routines

feather routines

LOL comedy

LOL comedy

Cirque du Vulgar

Cirque du Vulgar

The Circus for adults

The Circus for adults

