Dad's go free this Father's Day weekend at Knowsley Safari

Knowsley Safari has Father’s Day all wrapped up this year with a ‘dads go free’ day out this weekend (Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June), and online booking means it’s not too late to treat dad if you’ve left gift shopping until the last minute.

Dads can enjoy a free day of adventure with the kids, or if he’d prefer the day to himself, mum can bring them and she can go free instead - one adult in each car goes free with a full-paying child all weekend.

The Safari is buzzing with new life following births of lovable goat kids on the Nature Trail, as well as rare Père David’s and Axis deer on the five-mile Savannah-style Safari Drive. The whole family can explore African lions, Bactrian camels, wildebeest and one of the UK’s largest rhino crashes, among hundreds of other animals.

Dad can stretch his legs on the Foot Safari, visiting the Russian-inspired Tiger Trail, home to Amur tigers Makari and Yuki, as well as seeing giraffes, meerkats and Andean bears – the species that inspired Paddington.

And when Dad’s ready to put his feet up, treat him to some freshly prepared lunch in Oasis Restaurant, or The Outpost Kitchen.

Helena Berry, head of marketing and sales, Knowsley Safari says: “Dads going free is a win-win for the whole family - a fabulous gift for adventurous dads, and the kids are going to love it just as much as him!”.

One adult goes free per car with a full-paying child. Offer applies to visits on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June 2025 only. Bookings must be made in advance online and can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer.