Dorothy Bird announces new album - Whispering Paper

Following acclaim for her debut album Belonging, art-pop songwriter Dorothy Bird returns with her most personal work to date. 'Whispering Paper' will be released on May 3rd 2025 via Liverpool’s Crosstown Records, with a limited edition 12” black vinyl and also available digitally.

With ringing endorsements from BBC Introducing, Tom Robinson's Fresh On The Net, and a host of tastemaking magazines in both England and her native Germany, Dorothy’s sound is startlingly original and unmistakably her own. Recent live performances include a celebrated concert at Liverpool’s prestigious Tung Auditorium, further establishing her reputation as a compelling live performer.

Written and recorded in the wake of deep personal loss, Whispering Paper is an album forged in a time of grief, yetbut it radiates quiet resilience, emotional clarity, and a deep love for life.

“When my sister passed away in 2023, it was like the shell of everyday life cracked open,” says Dorothy. “All emotions became louder and more defined. There was a new sensitivity—for the world around me, and within.”

With its haunting vocals and atmospheric layers of piano, synths, beats, guitar, and strings, the album introduces new sonic textures to Bird’s sound. Brass and vocal ensemble appear for the first time, alongside subtle additions like Rhodes piano and playful synths.

While Belonging said 'you are not alone' , Whispering Paper speaks softly but powerfully: 'Live now'. It’s an album of presence, of letting go, of truth-telling through song. The album radiates quiet resilience, emotional clarity, and a deep love for life. The result? A magical and mysterious tapestry.

Dorothy's album release will be followed by a celebratory album launch show on 20th September at LEAF, Bold St.

Tickets: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Liverpool/Leaf-Bold-Street-Liverpool/Dorothy-Bird-Whispering-Paper-Album-Launch/40961989/

Buy the Album:

https://www.crosstownstudios.co.uk/store/p/dorothy-bird-whispering-paper

Digital:

https://ditto.fm/whispering-paper