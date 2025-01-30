Embankment Kitchen Launches 'The Love Club' Menu this Valentines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Embankment Kitchen, nestled in the heart of Manchester at 16 Chapel Street, is gearing up to celebrate Valentine's Day with its exclusive 'The Love Club' set menu.

Available from Thursday, 13th February to Saturday, 15th February, this special offering is designed to provide a memorable dining experience for couples. Each evening will feature live music starting at 7PM, plus thoughtful talking point cards at every table, to bring loved ones even closer together.

Diners can choose between a two-course meal priced at £36 or a three-course option for £42. The menu boasts a variety of delectable dishes, including: Lemon & Dill Crab Cakes and Salt-baked Heritage Beetroot Salad for starters, with Baked Cod, Mushroom & Black Truffle Tortellini and Chateaubriand for two (available for an additional £10 per person) for mains.

Since opening its doors in 2019, Embankment Kitchen has earned a reputation as a vibrant culinary hotspot in Manchester. Connected to the luxurious CitySuites aparthotel, the restaurant offers a stylish yet welcoming dining experience. With a menu focused around seasonally inspired dishes crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Embankment Kitchen delivers thoughtful and flavourful meals.

'The Love Club' Set Menu

The restaurant frequently hosts special events and live music nights, adding to its charm and appeal as a go-to destination for food enthusiasts and those seeking memorable dining experiences.

For those looking to indulge in a romantic evening with exquisite cuisine and live entertainment, 'The Love Club' at Embankment Kitchen presents an ideal choice this Valentine's Day.

To secure a table for this special occasion, reservations can be made through Embankment Kitchen's website or by contacting them directly at 0161 240 1611.