Exciting Opportunity for Liverpool-Based Filmmakers

Horizon Film Festival showcases the work of Liverpool's best and brightest upcoming filmmakers. It seeks to provide them with the exposure, connections, and support they need to thrive.

Attending the festival is your opportunity to watch grounbreaking short films, talk to their creators, and discover the bold visionaries who will shape the future of our industry.

As filmmakers, we have found there are very limited opportunities to gain meaningful exposure. That’s why we've created this festival. It's a platform which highlights and celebrates new talent, whilst also providing professional feedback.

This year we’re working in partnership with Liverpool's Unity Theatre, which in their words, invites "emerging artists to explore our world, presenting work that asks questions, breaks boundaries and challenges accepted norms". They are also "passionate about championing our community. The stories and lives of Liverpool residents are reflected on our stages, presenting art by the people – not just about the people".

In our previous two editions the festival has been at Anfield's Liverpool Lighthouse in the former 400+ seat Gaumont Cinema. So far the events have been a roaring success and the festival is taking forward everything done so far, this year making the festival bigger and better than ever.

Horizon Film Festival is particularly interested in students' work and will be screening a number of student-led projects in the Cinema, in front of industry experts, on the evening of the 5th April 2025.

With a very large seating capacity in the cinema, it will also be possible to invite friends and family. Moreover, the festival will be a unique opportunity to meet other ambitious filmmakers across Liverpool and forge lasting connections.

The festival has been generously sponsored by Stephen Yip of one of Liverpool's biggest charities, KIND. With his support, the team look forward to creating more opportunities for young filmmakers in Liverpool to thrive.

Industry experts will judge the films as part of a competition element. You are invited to submit to a range of categories, Narrative, Documentary, and Experimental. Films will be selected based on their merit within these categories. The selected films will then be curated into themes for the event. The winner in each theme will receive a prize.

There is no cost for entry, however you will be expected to attend.

Join us in celebrating the art of film in the heart of Liverpool, April 2025. Submissions close 5th March.

