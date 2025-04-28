First ever chance to meet book and TV hero Supertato at Gulliver’s World!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world’s strongest and bravest potato – Supertato! – is coming to Gulliver’s World soon, giving his army of fans the chance to meet him.

The superhero will be visiting Gulliver’s World in Warrington for the first time on May 10 & 11, appearing at intervals across the weekend.

First appearing in a popular series of books by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet, Supertato became a TV star in 2022 thanks to the BBC children’s show focusing on his adventures, as he attempts to thwart the dastardly plans of Evil Pea to take over the supermarket.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We are thrilled to have Supertato visiting Gulliver’s World, but this is the first time he has paid us a visit and he is here for just one weekend, so make sure you don’t miss out. The books and TV show are incredibly popular with youngsters, so we’re expecting an exciting and busy theme park that weekend. We can’t wait to welcome Supertato and all his fans!”

Supertato will be paying a special visit to Gulliver's World for one weekend only in May

It’s not all about Supertato though – there is so much more to do and see at Gulliver’s World.

New for 2025 is the Land of Oz-themed area, which includes the cool Upside Down House, which defies gravity by turning everything on its head, along with two new rides – The Winged Monkeys Wicked-inspired adventure, and the Munchkin Motors, where families can drive through the Land of Oz while keeping an eye out to spot much-loved characters.

The theme park has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, including favourites such as the Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, the Antelope Wooden Coaster, and animatronic dinosaurs. Elsewhere, the Gulliver’s Gears car-themed area has two new rides, the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and Overdrive – a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

Tickets for Supertato’s visit start from £25 per person per day, but cheapest prices are always found when guests book online more than two days in advance.

Visitors can also turn the visit to meet Supertato into even more of a special occasion with a sleepover in the park’s onsite hotel, which includes Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie and Pirate-themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges, and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf.

Gulliver’s World opened in 1989, the second theme park in the Gulliver’s family of theme parks, alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley near Rotherham.

For more information and to book your tickets to meet Supertato, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk