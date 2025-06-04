Friday the thirt-hee-hee-nth as Wirral comedy night returns
On Friday, June 13Thornton Hough Village Club & Bar will host another rib-tickling night featuring an MC and FOUR great acts from the comedy scene after its debut year hosting the comedy nights in 2024 and a triumphant return on Valentine’s Day.
Headlining the June 13 night is Peter Brush - a highly distinctive performer and deft writer of finely crafted jokes and tour support for the likes of Alexei Sayle, Jonathan Pie and Jason Manford.
‘Compellingly hilarious.. first-class gag writing… an original and achingly funny voice’ – Chortle
‘I love Peter Brush, what a comic’ - Jason Manford.
Providing support on the night will be Tal Davies, Jake Breeze and Jonny Brook.
The comedy nights are the brainchild of Dean Boodaghians-Nolan (pictured on the Thornton Hough Village Club stage), an actor who lives in the village as part of his passion to ensure the community he loves has a wide-range of entertainment options in a venue that is already renowned for attracting brilliant performers for its live music nights.
Dean, whose acting CV includes Disney’s new Snow White movie and House of the Dragon said: “Friday the 13th could be unlucky for some but not those coming to our comedy night! The venue is a brilliant music venue but it is now taking the comedy scene by storm. All our early bird tickets went within days but we have a few normal priced tickets left. The nights are a real gem for Wirral, we’d love to see you there.”
The show will be hosted by quick-fire gag merchant Ben Turner, a World One Liner Championship and Comedy Cellar Yorkshire New Act of the Year finalist. ‘Laughed so hard I snorted my tea through my nose’ – Nick Page
More details and tickets can be found here.
Further comedy nights are scheduled to take place on, Friday, September 12 and Friday, November 14 – headlined by Lovdev Barpaga and Kate Martin respectively - details here.