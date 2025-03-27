Fun Lovin’ Criminal Huey Morgan is Coming to Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ founding member, frontman & guitarist Huey Morgan is coming to Liverpool for a date at Camp and Furnace on 14th May as part of his 21-date UK tour.

The tour follows Morgan’s long-awaited return to live music last year, which ended a hiatus that began in 2021 when he decided to leave Fun Lovin’ Criminals, the eclectic American Rap/Rock outfit he founded in New York in 1993, with whom he released six albums between 1996 and 2010 and sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Fans attending the upcoming tour dates can expect all the Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ biggest hits, such as ‘Scooby Snacks’, ‘The Fun Lovin’ Criminals’, ‘King Of New York’, ‘Big Night Out’, ‘Love Unlimited’, ‘Loco’ and ‘Couldn’t Get It Right’, alongside fan favourites, choice cuts and select future classics.

Morgan will be backed on tour by his incredible new band, featuring original Fun Lovin’ Criminals member Mateo DiFontaine on keys, turntables and lap steel guitar, Morgan’s oldest friend and bandmate from his side-project The Tangiers Blues Band known only as ‘King’ on bass, Ben Gonzálezon drums, and multi-instrumentalist Adrian Gautrey on keys and guitar, who was repeatedly recommended to Morgan as someone who has a working knowledge of funk, soul, rock, punk and hip-hop, and wasn’t in jail.

Morgan said, “Touring with my band now brings the hits I wrote a new amazing dimension, and the material I’m working on for my debut solo album a workout before the release. It’s a dream come true with some of the best musicians I’ve ever played with. If you dig what I do, this is its best representation.”

Since coming to prominence as the frontman and driving force of Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Morgan has also enjoyed great success as a radio and television broadcaster, author and DJ. As the host of The Huey Show on BBC Radio 6 Music since 2008, Morgan is a cherished voice on national radio in the UK, playing a mix of Hip Hop, Soul, Punk, Funk, Rock and everything in between to his listeners. Morgan has impressively built and sustained his following at 6 Music for over 17 years, a testament to his relaxed manner, encyclopaedic knowledge and impeccable taste.

This energy transfers to his live DJ sets, which are action-packed and full of classics. Festival goers and afterparty seekers know to expect a reliably raucous time at a Huey Morgan set, as he mixes between anthemic throwbacks and effortlessly cool selections.

His 2019 BBC TV documentary series ‘Huey Morgan’s Latin Music Adventure’ saw Morgan explore his lifelong love of Latin music, travelling to Brazil, Cuba and Puerto Rico in a deep-dive visual extravaganza.

His book Rebel Heroes: The Renegades of Music and Why We Still Need Them released in 2015 addresses the direction in which music is headed, examining the future against a backdrop of past musical icons. The book cemented him as an important critical mind in the music industry, with his contributions as a writer often featured in the British press.

Tickets for Huey Morgan: The Fun Lovin’ Criminal’s date at Camp and Furnace in Liverpool on 14th May are on-sale now, available from the venue and via www.hueymorgan.com.