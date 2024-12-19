Gift the magic of Belle Voci at Knowsley Hall

For those looking for an extra special Christmas gift, Knowsley Hall will be welcoming Belle Voci, the classical chart-topping duo who stole the nation’s hearts as finalists on ITV’s The Voice UK.

Described by Jennifer Hudson as ‘Perfection’, Knowsley Hall is offering the gift of an unforgettable evening on February 22, with tickets also including a magnificent four course dinner.

Tickets cost £90 per person, available now to purchase at knowsleyhallvenue.co.uk.

For those wanting to extend their stay overnight, there is a choice of bedrooms that have been individually designed by Lady Derby, priced from £430 for two guests, including the event tickets and breakfast.