Gravity MAX Liverpool launches exciting new party packages

Liverpool’s most exciting indoor entertainment venue, Gravity MAX, is redefining celebrations with the launch of its brand-new party packages, designed for stress-free, easy, and flexible fun.

Whether it’s a kids birthday party, adult birthday party, hen or stag do, or a special get-together, Gravity MAX is offering an unparalleled party experience that’s tailored to guests of all ages.

Visitors can book their spot at Gravity MAX Liverpool for an adrenaline fuelled party packed with fun, high-energy activities, carnival-style food, and a state-of-the-art private party space. It’s the perfect, no-fuss option that makes special celebrations totally stress-free, while guaranteeing laughs and fun for the whole group.

For just £29.95 per person, each party package includes two incredible activities, where guests can choose from E-Karting, AR Bowling, or E-Sports for their first activity, followed by a second adventure from Urban Street Golf, Hologate VR, AR Digital Darts, or Batting Cages.

The celebration is made even better with delicious food offering both a sweet and savoury option that is perfect for refuelling, and sure to satisfy all party guests. A dedicated party host and a private state-of-the-art party area ensures a smooth, stress-free experience, allowing all guests to fully kick back and enjoy the fun.

For those looking to take their party to the next level, an Immersive Gamebox add-on is available for just £14.95, providing mind-blowing interactive gaming that will leave guests amazed, and have you coming back for more!

Bookings for the new packages are now open, with parties starting from April 1. Don't miss out on the chance to host the ultimate celebration at Liverpool's most exciting entertainment venue in 2025.

For more information or to book your party, visit the website.