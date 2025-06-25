Great value summer holiday activities at Dobbies’ Liverpool store

• FREE Little Seedlings Holiday Club • Kids Eat for £1 • Soft play, bookings start from £2 for members and £2.50 for non-members • Great deals on outdoor toys

This summer, gather the whole family and head to Dobbies’ Liverpool store for a day of fun-filled activities that will keep costs down. Little Seedlings Holiday Club is back by popular demand to entertain children over the school break with a sensory workshop, and families can enjoy low prices on the soft play experience and Kids Eat for £1.

Families can also get 20% off all outdoor toys and play equipment on top of existing promotions for a limited time at the Liverpool store, giving the kids plenty to keep busy with right through summer. From hippo sandpits, flower pools and toddler swings, to slides, activity towers and trampolines, there is something for all ages. Deals include

Plum 10ft fun springsafe trampoline, now £95.99 (was £149.99)

Set of 2 flower pool, now £7.99 (was £19.99)

Hedstrom folding toddler swing, now £35.99 (was £54.99)

Hedstrom wavy pool, now £71.99 (was £99.99)

Little Seedlings Holiday Club

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Holiday Club returns to the Liverpool store this summer with an exciting workshop, Summer Scents. This session takes place on various days across July and August, and is perfect for children aged 4-10 years old.

Attendees will become scent explorers and learn all about the sweet smells of summer in gardens, homes and parks. Children will discover how and why flowers have scents, the happy herbs with the most fragrance, and the long history of perfume making, before getting the chance to mix their own petal perfume to take home.

It’s a hands-on workshop that celebrates beautiful summer scents and is perfect for keeping the little ones busy over the school holidays.

Dates vary, visit www.dobbies.com/events for more information.