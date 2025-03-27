Head to Liverpool ONE for an eggcellent time this Easter…

With the Easter holidays just around the corner it’s time to get cracking with fun-filled plans! A month-long Shaun the Sheep AR trail and a Easter Party are part of the egg-cellent line-up of Easter events at Liverpool ONE making it the perfect place to enjoy Easter with the whole family.

Whether you're on the hunt for tasty Easter treats, getting active in one of the entertainment venues, or just soaking up the spring vibes in Chavasse Park, Liverpool ONE has planned a calendar packed full of events to choose from.

Easter Party at Liverpool ONE

FREE

Shaun the Sheep AR Trail

Friday 18 April 12pm – 5pm

Join us for a free fun-filled Easter Party hosted by Leanne Campbell and packed with activities and surprises for the whole family.

Enter the Easter Bonnet competition with prizes to be won and enjoy egg and spoon races, face painting, live entertainment, workshops and character visits including Shaun the Sheep.

For more details, visit: www.liverpool-one.com

Shaun the Sheep: Fun with the Flock AR Trail

FREE

4 April – 5 May

Join us for a brilliant adventure as Liverpool ONE celebrates the beloved character’s 30th anniversary with an interactive trail the whole family will love!

Little ones and grown-ups alike will be able to explore Liverpool ONE while using the bespoke trail app to discover Shaun and friends in unexpected places.

Complete the trail to earn an exclusive sticker and make memories that will have everyone smiling from ear to ear. It's the perfect Easter activity - fun, free and fantastic for all ages!

For more details, visit: www.liverpool-one.com/shaun-the-sheep

Paddington Bear statue at Liverpool ONE

FREE

On College Lane, right outside Waterstones, sits a very special visitor. Paddington is waiting, with a marmalade sandwich in hand, for children of all ages to discover him and snap a selfie.

Kids Eat Free or For Less

Treat the whole family for less this Easter! With a range of restaurants at Liverpool ONE offering family-friendly dinners that won't break the bank, there's something for everyone!

Kids eat free at TGI Fridays, Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen, and The Real Greek. And for a sweet Easter treat, why not stop by Heavenly Desserts or MyCookieDough?

To find out more, visit: www.liverpool-one.com/whats-on/kids-eat-free-menus

Non-stop family fun!

Liverpool ONE is bursting with action this Easter! Enjoy thrills and spills at Gravity MAX on Chavasse Park, offering everything from VR experiences and e-Karting to e-bowling and an arcade, to the immersive escape rooms at Escape Live and fun-filled rounds of golf at Junkyard Golf Club.

Let your imagination run wild at the Upside Down House, which will transform your camera roll and leave you with memories you won't forget!

The latest cinema releases at ODEON

This Easter, ODEON Liverpool ONE is the perfect place for a family movie day! Catch the highly anticipated A Minecraft Movie, along with a fantastic line-up of beloved classics making their return to the big screen. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the film...just don't forget the popcorn!

Shop ‘til you hop!

Discover kids' favourites stores like Kenji, LEGO, and Build-A-Bear Workshop, where you can pick up the latest books, toys, and even stuff your own cuddly toy to take home!

Got a birthday or occasion on the horizon? Pizza Express is the place for pizza-making parties, where kids can get elbow-deep in dough.

Easter adventures: learning beyond the classroom

The Nature Trail

FREE

Perfect for mini explorers, the Nature Trail has returned for spring, guiding you through Liverpool ONE's Chavasse Park, where you can learn about the vibrant plants and wildlife in the heart of the city.

Make the most of the brighter days by getting outdoors and adding a bit of culture to your visit. The free self-guided trail takes around 60 minutes to complete and is available online or at the Information Centre on Wall Street.

The Heritage Trail

FREE

Step back in time and uncover Liverpool's rich history with the Heritage Trail. This free and fully accessible self-guided tour takes you on a journey through over 300 years of Liverpool's past, discovering the events, places and people that shaped the Liverpool we know today.

The self-guided audio tour takes between 60-90 minutes to complete. To follow The Heritage Trail, download the Liverpool ONE MyONE app or alternatively collect the printed map from the Information Centre on Wall Street.

The Old Dock Tour

Kids aged 5 or under – free / Kids aged 6-17 – £3 / Adults - £10 (£9 concession)

The 60-minute Old Dock Tour takes visitors back in time as they discover how a bright mind and creativity shaped the city's destiny forever.

The tour includes a visit to a part of the original Old Dock underneath Liverpool ONE.