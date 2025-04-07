Homeowners offered help to secure an easy move to a new home in Widnes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homeowners are invited to take the first step towards a quick and simple move to a new home in Widnes – attending a special event hosted by Prospect Homes.

The homebuilder has two schemes available to help sellers become buyers – Part Exchange and Easy Move. Homeowners will be guided through both options during an event being held at Abbey Vale this weekend (April 12 and 13).

Prospect’s head of sales Samantha Palin said: “The aim of our event is to help people wanting to move, who have an existing home to sell, step into something better – without the stress of having to sell up first. Whether you're looking to upgrade, refresh, or simply make a change, we would urge homeowners looking to move to a new home in Widnes to come along to make use of some limited-time deals and speak to our trusted experts.

“Part Exchange is probably the quickest way they can trade in and trade up, chain free without the risk of delays. It’s the perfect solution for families climbing the housing ladder. For downsizers in particular, Easy Move does what the name suggests – makes moving easier as we manage the sale of the customer’s property covering everything from valuing that home and appointing an agent to sell it, to even paying the agent’s fees.”

The Whalley show home at Abbey Vale in Widnes

Current availability at Abbey Vale, on South Lane, includes a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, priced from £310,000.

Show homes at the development are examples of the three-bedroom detached Croston and four-bedroom detached Whalley house types.

In the Croston the lounge is at the front, with a combined kitchen and dining room at the rear. There’s also a cloakroom. Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus a single bedroom and the family bathroom. A Croston style property is available from £340,000.

Available from £385,000 and benefiting from a detached single garage, the Whalley has a lounge at the front. It’s complemented by a heart of the home kitchen, dining and family room, with two sets of French doors leading out to the rear garden. There’s also a utility and cloakroom. There are three double bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus a single bedroom and the family bathroom upstairs.

Homeowners can learn more about Part Exchange and Easy Move by visiting Abbey Vale, South Lane, Widnes, WA8 3UB over the weekend of April 12 and 13.

The show homes and sales office at the development are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm at.

For more information about Abbey Vale, visit Prospect’s website.