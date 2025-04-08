Hop along to Voyagers Restaurant & Bar this Easter for kids eat free offer
Running from Monday 7 April until Sunday 20 April 2025, the initiative includes a complimentary meal from the children's menu for each adult purchasing two small plates from the main menu.
The offer, available to children aged 12 and under, provides families an affordable dining option in stylish surroundings.
Jake Parry, Head Chef at Voyagers, said: "Easter holidays are all about family time, and we wanted to create an offer that encourages families to come together over great food.
"Our ‘kids eat free’ initiative makes it easier for parents to treat their children to a special dining experience in the heart of Liverpool. We've designed our kids menu to feature all-time favourites, such as cheeseburger, chicken fingers and Margherita pizza, while still reflecting the quality that Voyagers is known for."
The offer is valid throughout the restaurant's regular opening hours, giving families flexibility to enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at their convenience.
For reservations or more information, visit www.voyagersliverpool.com or call 0151 294 6633.