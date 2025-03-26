Hotel Chocolat to hold Easter Chocolate Experience taking place this April

This Easter, gather your friends and family and immerse yourself in a world of imaginative chocolate for an afternoon of tasting, cacao-inspired fun and shopping at a Hotel Chocolat café store near you.

Taking place on April 9th, and tickets costing £25pp this family-friendly event takes you through a tasting selection of Hotel Chocolat’s Easter creations andother chocolates and share the stories behind these hand-crafted recipes, dives into Hotel Chocolat’s Cacao Farming initiatives so you can better understand how chocolate is made and what ‘Gentle Farming’ means, discover your personal Love Match profile with the Tiddly Eggs, walk through the new packaging for 2025 and what this means to Hotel Chocolat and last but not least, you can channel your inner chocolatier and be creative designing your own chocolate Easter slab to take home and enjoy!

At the end of the night, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase some Easter products. You can redeem £5 of your ticket price off a purchase**, and you receive a complimentary Chocolate Easter Egg (150g Milk, Dark or White) worth £11.95 to take home.

The Velvetiser will also be making delicious hot chocolate throughout the evening and our Cacao Bar will be open for Velvetised Creams if you fancy a tipple.

Secure tickets via EventBrite.

*Selected café stores only

** When you spend a minimum of £10