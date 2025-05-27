'Intimate and interactive' theatre returns to The Adelphi in follow-up to surreal sell-out show

Immersive theatre returns to one of Liverpool's most famous hotels this summer with an audience experience that promises to be both 'intimate and interactive'. The creative team behind The Bedroom which sold out its run at The Adelphi last year are heading back to the Edwardian city centre building for 2025 with follow-up show, The Living Room.

Taking place in a 'private, hidden room' at The Adelphi, The Living Room is another unique site-specific piece of theatre brought to the city by Izzie Major and company (Frankie Gold, Piotr Marchewka, Craig Sinclair), featuring performances from emerging artists recruited from Liverpool Hope University.

Izzie is a performance artist from the North West whose work explores the absurd, the ritualistic, the macabre, the feminine and the grotesque. She is passionate about bringing extraordinary artistic experiences to non-theatre spaces and community settings.

The creative team are tight-lipped over what to expect when entering The Living Room, however the booking page notes in typically enigmatic style that 'you will travel in a small group; you will be looked in the eye; you will greet yourself at the door; you can expect to be in the dark, sometimes.'

Actor, Kru, performing in The Bedroom at the Adelphi, 2024

Izzie’s creative practice has its roots in improvisation, immersion, surrealism, automatic writing, play, chance and mystery. She has worked with a range of arts organisations including Hope Street Limited, Tate Liverpool, Unity Theatre, Liverpool Biennial, Bluecoat and most recently Sisters Hope in Denmark.

She is keen to champion the incredible work and creative practises of female Surrealists, who she feels have been widely unrecognised in the Surrealist canon.

A spokesperson for The Adelphi, said: "Here at the Adelphi, we are proud to host Izzie Major’s surreal and immersive theatre experience, The Living Room. This unique production is nothing short of genius — a powerful blend of creativity, emotion, and theatrical innovation that truly captivates its audience. Izzie Major’s talent and vision never fail to amaze, and we are honoured to play even a small part in bringing her work to life.

The Adelphi has always embraced the arts, and hosting The Living Room aligns perfectly with our spirit of cultural support and community engagement. We wholeheartedly recommend this remarkable experience to anyone seeking something imaginative and thought-provoking — and we’d love to welcome you to our historic hotel while you're here."

The Bedroom

Speaking about what audiences will experience in The Living Room, Izzie said: A Living Room is a space for connection and reflection, a space for being alive and being together. Isn't it? Let us draw the curtains, kiss the televisions gentle glow, close our eyes, drop our jaws and let the welcoming light of The Lamp lead us home..."

The show is created and performed by Izzie and creative collaborators Craig Sinclair, Frankie Gold and Piotr Marchewka. The Living Room will run from 2nd to 9th July 2025 and tickets are extremely limited. You can book online now via Eventbrite. Strictly 18+.

The Living Room

Actor, Niamh Tam, performing in The Bedroom

2nd to 9th July 2025 (Limited tickets, booking essential)

The Adelphi Hotel, Liverpool