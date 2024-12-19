Join the Land of Light’s Glow Walk to help St. Rocco’s

A special Glow Walk charity event is being held at Gulliver’s World on New Year’s Day to help raise vital funds for a much-loved Warrington Hospice.

The event, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, is part of the Land of Lights festival being held at Gulliver’s World Theme Park Resort this winter and will see £2 from every ticket going towards St. Rocco’s Hospice.

It will also be one of the last chances to see the spectacular Land of Lights which closes on Saturday 4 January.

Participants are invited to dress in their best ‘glow’ outfit and walk the enchanting lantern trail, at their own pace, while exploring the many magical displays on show – all while raising money for such a worthwhile cause.

Land of Lights, Warrington

This year’s Land of Lights features an all-new collection of lanterns under the theme WonderWild, which reimagines nature's most majestic creatures and wonders and offers visitors a unique blend of animal-inspired artistry with a fantastical twist.

Guests will walk a one-mile trail, exploring a superb array of incredible lanterns and displays suitable for all ages. The experience features an eclectic mix of music and entertainment as well as a selection of street food and seasonal drinks.

Ross Partridge, Land of Lights festival manager, said: “Land of Lights has been an incredible success for us once again and we thought we’d finish the event, and start the New Year in style, by supporting the wonderful St. Rocco’s Hospice. We are always looking to find different ways to give something back to our local community and this felt a perfect fit.

“We look forward to seeing as many people as possible dressed up in bright, shiny clothing for the Glow Walk – it’s an event suitable for everyone.”

Liam Durkan, corporate partnerships manager at St. Rocco’s Hospice, said: "Gulliver's World are incredible supporters of the hospice and we're so excited to be part of their Glow Walk.

“In 2025 we celebrate 40 years of care in the Warrington community and we're working with Gulliver's on a number of fundraising events throughout the year. The Glow Walk means we're kicking of celebrations with a bang!”

For more information about Glow Walk tickets visit: https://warrington.landoflights.co.uk/glow-walk