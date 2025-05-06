Kathy Halter releases new single 'Heavy Heart' ahead of immersive listening event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

June 6 sees the release of ‘Heavy Heart’, the first track from the upcoming debut solo EP of gifted songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Kathy Halter. To coincide with the release, Kathy is hosting an immersive listening experience, exploring the impact of grief, loss and love.

Kathy Halter’s new single ‘Heavy Heart’ is a beguiling song of calm, tender encouragement; the reaching out of a guiding hand to gently soothe the sense of loss in someone, and the weight of grief perhaps in herself, perhaps all of us. But there is hope, always. There is hope in the fact that “the sun always rises after the darkest of nights”.

To coincide with the release, Kathy Halter is hosting an immersive listening experience, Walking Each Other Home,which will explore the impact of grief, loss and love - with songs, words and rituals.

In the peaceful setting of Liverpool's Unitarian Church Hall, attendees are invited to sit or lie down comfortably by the warmth of the crackling open fire. With headphones on, guests will be immersed in deeply personal and soothing songs, which draw inspiration from the death of Halter's mother, and her work providing bedside music for people at the end of life.

The music, interwoven with gentle spoken word, invites people into a space of tender reflection and exploration of their own grief.

‘Heavy Heart’ is the first single from Halter's debut solo EP, uniquely set to the delicate descending chime of Kathy Halter’s hand-wound, homemade music box, where the artist has painstakingly punched out each individual note of the song’s manuscript - in itself an act of love like no other. Above all, what reaches through in the song is love. Love releases itself from every note and phrase and it feels almost as though these songs were always fated to be written and performed by an artist, musician and singer of Kathy Halter’s high standard.

'The Songs of Love and Grief Intertwined' EP itself began as a form of personal release of Kathy Halter’s own grief, and her exploration of the complexities of grieving. Love and grief. So very tightly intertwined. One the price we must all eventually pay for the other, the two inseparable to the end, an end that never comes because loss is for life. There is always that burning need for understanding. That all too familiar search for answers.

The songs on the EP were inspired and informed by Kathy’s experiences working with Holistic Harmonies CIC, who work with the art of song, music and sound to enable and promote wellbeing and togetherness. One focus of this work was providing soothing sounds and songs in a bedside setting to people in palliative care, their loved ones and carers.

Walking Each Other Home

Friday, June 6

Ullet Road Unitarian Church, Liverpool

Two time slots available:

6pm - 7.45pm

8.30pm - 10.15pm

As this song explores themes of death and grief, it may evoke strong emotional responses. Listener discretion is advised.