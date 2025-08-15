Last chance to experience FLOW, the multi-sensory spectacle at St George’s Hall
There are just over two weeks left to experience FLOW by EONARIUM at St George’s Hall, where the iconic venue has been transformed into an enchanting audiovisual journey. The show, which reimagines Smetana’s The Moldau with electronic beats and immersive 360° light projections, will leave Liverpool following its final performances on 31 August. Classical music and nature lovers alike can book tickets via Fever, the leading global live entertainment discovery platform.
From serene springs and dense forests to joyful riverbanks and dreamlike nights, FLOW vividly brings to life the unstoppable force of the Vltava River. Created in collaboration with the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and directed by Zurich-based artist collective PROJEKTIL, this dynamic show seamlessly blends orchestral music, electronic sound design, and stunning visuals.
Practical information
- Location: St George's Hall, St George's Pl, Liverpool L1 1JJ
- Duration: 30 minutes
- Price: From £12 (Adult) and £7 (Child)
- Tickets: Available at https://feverup.com/m/332881
- Website: https://eonariumexperiences.com/liverpool/flow/