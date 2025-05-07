Last Light: Final Days to Witness sun-inspired light installation in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drawn in by the universe? For those wishing to bask in the glowing light of the sun, now is your last chance. Helios, an immersive light installation by acclaimed British artist Luke Jerram, is set to leave Liverpool Cathedral this Friday, the 9th May.

The giant sun-inspired installation is 7 meters wide, offering an astonishing view of the star at the centre of our solar system (that can be enjoyed at a safe distance). The imagery on the piece is set at 1:200 million, with every centimetre of the installation representing 2000km of the Sun’s surface. The illuminated work of art displays solar flares, sunspots, filaments and an insight into the sun’s activity.

The awe-inspiring sculpture is set in the iconic Liverpool Cathedral, the largest cathedral in Britain and 5th largest cathedral in the world. The dazzling backdrop provides the perfect location to sun-spot, with bean bags provided to relax under the artwork and admire Helios in the sky.

Alongside the installation is a specially commissioned soundtrack created by Duncan Speakman and Sarah Anderson. This features NASA solar mission recordings, sounds of nature such as fire and beaches, and other sensory sounds to relax, uplift and inspire audiences.

People Admiring Helios.

The imagery for the artwork was compiled using photos provided by astrophotographer Dr Stuart Green, amassed between May 2018 to June 2024, and NASA observations of the sun, with the art being overseen by solar scientist Professor Lucie Green of University College London.

Helios,representing the sun in ancient Greek and Roman mythology, uses colour, art and sound to transform the cathedral into an ethereal realm, creating a light show visitors won’t forget! The installation is the third of its kind, with Helios following Museum of the Moon and Gaia.

Liverpool Cathedral have now hosted all three celestial installations and was the first cathedral to host the works, blending their role as a space for prayer and worship with the opportunity to put on events that inspire awe and reflection in visitors.

The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones, Dean of Liverpool, said:

An insight to the Earth's Scale Beside the Sun.

“Helios is a stunning celebration of the sun’s life-giving power and its significance across cultures and faiths.

Having this artwork in the Cathedral gives us a chance to reflect on themes of light and resurrection.

We are delighted to welcome everyone to experience this breathtaking artwork in our magnificent space.”

Luke Jerram’s dedication to promoting astronomy shines through his works. Jerram was elected Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society in 2019, being known for merging creative art with science to spark discussions and inspire wonder through his installations.

A view of Helios with beanbags in Liverpool Cathedral.

Jerram said:

“The importance of the Sun for all life on planet Earth cannot be understated. It has fascinated scientists, inspired musicians, poets and artists, in societies right across the world.

Helios not only offers an up-close view of our most vital celestial body but also sparks conversations about the environment, mental health, and the unifying power of the Sun across cultures.”

He shared his delight with The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones on Liverpool Cathedral being one of the first venues displaying Helios and his other artworks, hoping that Helios also provides an “uplifting experience for visitors”.

Helios was co-commissioned by Liverpool Cathedral, National Trust, University College London, Old Royal Naval College and Cork Midsummer Festival.

The installation is free to enter anytime during the Cathedral’s opening hours (10am-6pm), with no tickets required. Simply make your way and grab a bean bag while staring up at the glorious sun.

For those who’ve put off their visit, the clock is ticking. Helios ends this Friday, and with it goes a rare chance to witness a historic sacred space reimagined through modern light, beauty and sound.