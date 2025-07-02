Liverpool Arab Arts Festival starts next week!

Liverpool Arab Arts Festival (LAAF) is coming to Liverpool next week - an international display of Art and Culture.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LAAF is the longest running annual festival of Arab arts and culture in the UK. Returning for its 23rd year this July, the festival theme is 'Nostalgia', which will be explored through a diverse range of disciplines, including music, theatre and performance, visual art, spoken word, literature and film.

The festival has now released it's full lineup for 2025, alongside a brochure with all the information about the festival in both English and Arabic: https://www.arabartsfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/LAAF25-Brochure-Digital.pdf

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LAAF exists to support and champion creatives from across the Arab region and its diaspora, in the belief that art and creativity have the power to express a shared humanity. The festival also celebrates Liverpool’s unique identity; a city, with a global community and brimming with artistry, that looks outwards across the world and welcomes and accepts all who arrive within it.

For more information, please see https://www.arabartsfestival.com/.