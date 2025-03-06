Liverpool ONE unveils book corners in partnership with The Reader to help boost literacy across the city

Liverpool ONE - The Reader

Liverpool ONE has unveiled a collection of ‘reading corners’ in a bid to help boost literacy levels among local people. Launching today (Thursday 6 March), the initiative is part of a collaboration with local charity The Reader and is designed to make reading more accessible and enjoyable for all.

The collaboration recognises the love for books and the importance for families to access and enjoy books while supporting some literacy challenges across parts of the region as the latest data from Liverpool City Council's Education and Skills Report showed.

Initially launched at six coffee shops across Liverpool ONE, each specially curated book corner provides a welcoming space for both adults and children to enjoy a diverse and curated selection of books from the Reader Bookshelf. Now, it is hoped that the new reading corners will help spark a love of reading across all ages.

Katie Clark, Director of Literature at The Reader, said: “The Reader Bookshelf is a carefully curated collection of literature for adults and children, exploring a different theme each year. This year’s theme, Wonder, is about being bold, being curious, being open, not least in our reading choices.

“For more than 20 years, The Reader has been building a community of Shared Reading groups across the UK and around the world, including two weekly groups at Liverpool ONE. Here, people connect and share experiences using stories and poems, creating a fantastic community, so we’re looking forward to expanding our reach.

“We're incredibly excited to be partnering with Liverpool ONE to bring a selection of our ‘Wonder Bookshelf’ to coffee shops in the heart of Liverpool and offer people the chance to try Shared Reading on Thursday 6 March at Bean Coffee Liverpool ONE (10.30am & 1.30pm) and at The Place to Eat at John Lewis & Partners (12pm).”

Every week, The Reader, which is the UK’s biggest Shared Reading charity, brings people together at Shared Reading groups at its home in Liverpool and across the country. Here, people connect and share experiences using stories and poems. There is no pressure to talk or read aloud.

The reading corners are located at: The Place to Eat at John Lewis & Partners; Bean Coffee on College Lane; Joe & the Juice on Paradise Street; Costa Coffee on Lord Street; and both Starbucks locations at Sugar House Steps and Paradise Street.

Each book corner features a different selection of books from The Reader Bookshelf, ranging from classics like Mary Shelley's Frankenstein to children's favourites such as A Whale of a Time and David Almond's Skellig.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: "We’re thrilled to launch our book corners across Liverpool ONE as part of our ongoing commitment to engaging with local communities and helping to enhance skills and wellbeing.

“Reading and literacy are essential to opportunity and wellbeing and, by collaborating with The Reader to create these accessible spaces, we’re helping to nurture a love of reading right across our city.”

The book corner initiative is part of Liverpool ONE's wider social impact commitments. Previous literacy related initiatives include sponsorship of the short competition as part of the University of Liverpool Literary Festival, displaying poetry throughout Liverpool ONE and the popular reading trees.

For more information about The Reader, visit: https://www.thereader.org.uk/ For more information about Liverpool ONE, visit: https://www.liverpool-one.com/