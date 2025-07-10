Liverpool Teen Entrepreneur On A Mission To Redefine The Skincare Industry

Latoya developed her love for creating cosmetics and skincare products in 2018 when her mother offered her a DIY Cosmetics Kit as one of her Christmas presents that year. Little did she know that this will lead to a new business venture for her daughter? Latoya enjoyed every moment she spent working with her DIY cosmetics kit to create diverse cosmetics products and trying them on her, her friends, and her family. After several successful attempts with a lot of positive feedback from friends and family, Latoya decided it was time to take this new passion of hers further and become more creative with her own inventions. She wanted to be in control – from start to finish, invent her own products from scratch, and stop relying on the pre-made bases and mixtures that came with her DIY kit.

Fast forward to 2022, she opened her skincare store - Teyes Eye Skincare & Cosmetics at the age of 15. Opening the store at such a young age cam with it's challenges. Latoya had to learn quickly, juggle school with running a store and prove age doesn't define ability, but she was driven by a clear vision and since the birth of the store she has supplied high-quality products and services to customers, peers, family and at business events where she has spoken and exhibited at. The feedback so far has been exceptional, with her family using exclusively Teyes Eye products for years now.

Latoya's recent relaunch of the store in March was a successful celebration of clean beauty, self-care and community, sharing a new chapter with customers, friends and family.

While Latoya's journey began in Liverpool, her vision has always been much bigger; to spark a movement rooted in authenticity, sustainability and empowerment, not just to sell skincare. Her dream is to take the business to an international stage - serving customers and changing lives all around the globe, wherever people care about what they put on their skin and want products that align with them. Latoya strives to redefine beauty and skincare, not just as a trend but as a clean, sustainable and organic future.

1 . Contributed The Teyes Eye store - 208A Picton Road L15 4LL Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Three 100% organic and cold-pressed hair oils from the Teyes Eye hair care collection Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Latoya selling her products at the Global Women Leadership Summit at Hope University, Liverpool in 2023 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The Teyes Eye store - 208A Picton Road L15 4LL Photo: Submitted