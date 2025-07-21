Local care home hosts free community knit and natter

Caldy Manor care home, in Caldy have invited carers within the local community to join them for free knit and natter workshops at the home. Taking place every Tuesday guests will have a chance to have fun with knit their own patch of a community quilt, and meet other carers in the community. The hospitality team at the home will also be serving a spread of teas and cakes for all to enjoy.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager Hannah Roberts said: “We started this project for elderly people in the community who might want some time outside of the home and to make some new friends. We also wanted to make a space for those who spend their time taking care of others to have a little respite of their own, we know a cup of tea and a friendly ear can go a long way.”

Caldy Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Caldy Manor provides residential care & dementia care for 34 residents for long stays or respite care.

For more information, please contact Hannah Roberts, General Manager at Caldy Manor Care Home on 0151 625 2311 or at [email protected]