Local singer Kris James in talks for Eurovision 2026

Local singer Kris James is in discussions to write a song for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Kris, 35, who shares the same publishing company as Lulu and recently supported her on her Farewell tour which played Liverpool Empire, revealed that he is currently in talks about performing for next year’s contest.

The singer, whose dad’s side of the family are from Glasgow in Scotland, recently hit the headlines after losing pounds of weight on a diet of Scouse to realise his singing dream.

He revealed he turned down the chance to sing during the Eurovision Song contest three years ago due to other touring commitments.

Now back in the UK having just performed his new single I Wanna Know, a song about searching for love in an world that never slows down, on a trip to New York, Kris is keen to get stuck into his forthcoming album.

He said: “I got asked to do Eurovision a few years ago by Hugh Goldsmith who used to manage a boyband I was in and was also behind Blue and Atomic Kitten at EMI, but I couldn’t do it then.

I’d loved to have played my home city of Liverpool last year. That would have been a dream come true too. Of course I’d love to represent the UK but I’m German and Dutch on one side and Scottish on the other, with some Irish thrown in too, so I could represent a few countries. I’m so proud of my mixed heritage and love visiting my relatives in Glasgow, Scotland and all the bars and restaurants there. I also take trips to Ireland and Europe regularly to drop in on my family so I think it makes me an ideal Eurovision candidate.”

Now I’ve been asked again, I’m definitely up for doing it and we are having chats about it now. I’d bring lots of sparkle and currently the world needs a strong message. I’d love to sing one of my songs like Hold On because it’s essentially saying ‘let’s not forget what we are here for’. It’s really about saying we are already good enough and we need to stay together. It’s a message of peace.”

Kris said: “I love Liverpool as a city and really look forward to coming back whenever I’m away. The vibe here is just so great and London can be a rat race. People have helped me here over the years and I will always remember that.”

It reminds me of being ignored by some people when I was big, whilst others always gave me a chance. Liverpool and the support of Liverpool have been fab. Radio station Liverpool Live have been playing my new single regularly too which I love and alot of the inspiration behind my music comes from here. I collaborate with a lot of Scousers and would love to fly the flag next year if we can make Eurovision happen.”