Love is in the air for diners at Voyagers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whether you’re looking for a special date night or spending an evening catching up with friends, Voyagers Restaurant & Bar is the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day – or even Galentine’s Day – this year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parr Street-based restaurant has unveiled its Valentine’s menu, offering diners the chance to sample its globally-inspired cuisine.

The set menu includes a glass of fizz and freshly baked focaccia with marinated olives on arrival, followed by two delicious small plates and a side dish of your choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the options to choose from are chargrilled black tiger prawns; roast scallops; honey, soy and ginger pork belly; salt baked celeriac, plus side dish options that include triple-cooked chips; tenderstem broccoli; and cauliflower cheese, lemon thyme crumb.

Restaurant

Guests can choose to elevate their evening with dessert for an additional fee or upgrade to a glass of Taittinger Champagne.

Set in the heart of The Ropewalks District, Voyagers offers diners a mix of globally inspired dishes with a local twist, a selection of 35 organic and natural wines, plus a signature cocktail, Crimson delight.

Jake Parry, Head Chef at Voyagers, said: "For Valentine’s Day, we wanted to create a menu that gives both couples and groups of friends the chance to try a selection of their favourites, while also offering them the opportunity to share dishes that they may not have tried before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those looking for something extra special, we’ve brought in the upgrade to a glass of Champagne and, of course, the addition of one of our delicious desserts, including our famous Liverpool Tart and passionfruit pavlova.”

The Valentine’s Day menu offer is available from Thursday, February 13 until Sunday, February 16. Bookings are now open via the website.