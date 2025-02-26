Manchester Collective: SERENITY 2.0 At The Tung Auditorium

The cutting-edge, experimental ensemble Manchester Collective will enthral audiences on The Tung Auditorium stage with an innovative, boundary-pushing performance… one minute, the sound vibrates through you, your hairs pulled on end. The next: a blissful calm descends.

The Collective will perform Ben Nobuto’s SERENITY 2.0 - a glitched-out collage of frenzied strings, percussion and samples. Transcending into the eclectic soundscapes of prolific musician and composer Nabihah Iqbal’s What Psyche Felt - Nabihah’s first commission for string quartet and electronics - the Collective will be given its world premiere. The evening will also comprise of works from GRAMMY-winner and band member of the National, Bryce Dessner.

The finale? Eric Prydz’s colossal house anthem Opus, reimagined.

Saturday 15th March, 7:30pm. The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool.

For tickets and more information: https://thetungauditorium.com/events/manchester-collective-serenity-2-0