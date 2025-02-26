Manchester Collective: SERENITY 2.0 At The Tung Auditorium
The Collective will perform Ben Nobuto’s SERENITY 2.0 - a glitched-out collage of frenzied strings, percussion and samples. Transcending into the eclectic soundscapes of prolific musician and composer Nabihah Iqbal’s What Psyche Felt - Nabihah’s first commission for string quartet and electronics - the Collective will be given its world premiere. The evening will also comprise of works from GRAMMY-winner and band member of the National, Bryce Dessner.
The finale? Eric Prydz’s colossal house anthem Opus, reimagined.
-
Saturday 15th March, 7:30pm. The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool.
For tickets and more information: https://thetungauditorium.com/events/manchester-collective-serenity-2-0
Video trailer: https://youtu.be/8t4RuT36v8A