Milap collaborate with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic for INDIKA 2025

INDIKA 2025 returns to Liverpool this October with a fresh, expanded lineup of events. The 15 day celebration of Indian music, dance and culture, will take place across the entire Liverpool City Region, bringing the best of Indian arts to an even wider audience.

This year, Milap are collaborating with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic to present a series of music concerts featuring Indian classical and Indian-jazz-funk as well as a family-centred programme for children to enjoy.

FLUTE J.A.JAYANT & DEBASMITA BHATTACHARYA

A Carnatic Quartet

Friday 17th October, 7.30pm | The Music Room, Liverpool Philharmonic

This concert brings together a unique combination of instruments – the Carnatic bamboo flute, Hindustani sarod, tabla, and mridangam – and a rare musical encounter across styles and traditions. Featuring Flute J.A. Jayant on Carnatic flute, Debasmita Bhattacharya on sarod, Kousic Sen on tabla and Bangalore Prakash on mridangam.

Debasmita Bhattacharya

ROHAN ROY COLLECTIVE

Friday 24th October, 7.30pm | The Music Room, Liverpool Philharmonic

A bold fusion of Indian classical and contemporary sound; Rohan Roy Collective brings Indian classical ragas into conversation with jazz, groove, and global sounds. Together, they create an atmosphere that’s both immersive and unpredictable – where intricate melodies and dynamic improvisation open up new musical worlds.

Flute J.A. Jayant

A CARNATIC QUARTET – CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Wednesday 29th October, 2pm | The Music Room, Liverpool Philharmonic

An exciting introduction to the magic of South Indian classical music; this interactive concert is specially designed for children & families wanting to explore something new. Featuring the dynamic Carnatic Quartet – Shreya Devnath (violin), Mylai M Karthikeyan (nadhaswaram), Praveen Sparsh (mridangam), and Adyar G Silambarasan (thavil) – expect stunning sounds, fun rhythm games and chances to get involved. Perfect for curious young minds and budding musicians.

Rohan Roy - Rohan Roy Collective

‘TOGETHER’ BY A CARNATIC QUARTET

Wednesday 29th October, 7.30pm | The Music Room, Liverpool Philharmonic

Curated by violinist Shreya Devnath, Together is a bold musical conversation between four instruments that rarely share the stage. The melodic grace of the violin meets the raw, majestic voice of the nadhaswaram; the intricate rhythms of the mridangam blend with the explosive energy of the thavil. This isn’t just a concert. It’s a celebration of the Carnatic tradition – unfiltered, unbound, and alive with possibility.