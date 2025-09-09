Music from Milap at The Tung Auditorium this October: INDIKA 2025

By Lydia Reece
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 16:32 BST
INDIKA 2025 returns to Liverpool this October with a fresh, expanded lineup of events. The 15 day celebration of Indian music, dance and culture, will take place across the entire Liverpool City Region, bringing the best of Indian arts to an even wider audience.

This year, Milap partners with The Tung Auditorium once again to present a high-calibre series of music concerts…

Most Popular

THE STRINGMASTERS

Resonance - Strings Across Bordersplaceholder image
Resonance - Strings Across Borders

Saturday 25th October, 7.30pm | The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anil Srinivasan, an award winning Indian pianist, and Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh, a virtuoso of the Saraswathi Veena, have forged a remarkable musical partnership through their innovative collaboration, notably showcased in their project The Stringmasters.

BOOK TICKETS

RESONANCE | STRINGS ACROSS BORDERS

Friday 31st October, 7.30pm | The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool

Experience an extraordinary fusion of musical traditions in this captivating concert, where Indian music meets contemporary guitar. Acclaimed sarod maestro Dr Pandit Ranajit Sengupta joins forces with distinguished sitarist Ashim Chowdhury, a torchbearer of the Imdad Khani Gharana. They welcome the versatile and virtuosic German guitarist André Krengel and world-renowned tabla maestro Kousic Sen.

BOOK TICKETS

Related topics:Liverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice