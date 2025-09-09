Music from Milap at The Tung Auditorium this October: INDIKA 2025
This year, Milap partners with The Tung Auditorium once again to present a high-calibre series of music concerts…
–
THE STRINGMASTERS
Saturday 25th October, 7.30pm | The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool
Anil Srinivasan, an award winning Indian pianist, and Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh, a virtuoso of the Saraswathi Veena, have forged a remarkable musical partnership through their innovative collaboration, notably showcased in their project The Stringmasters.
–
RESONANCE | STRINGS ACROSS BORDERS
Friday 31st October, 7.30pm | The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool
Experience an extraordinary fusion of musical traditions in this captivating concert, where Indian music meets contemporary guitar. Acclaimed sarod maestro Dr Pandit Ranajit Sengupta joins forces with distinguished sitarist Ashim Chowdhury, a torchbearer of the Imdad Khani Gharana. They welcome the versatile and virtuosic German guitarist André Krengel and world-renowned tabla maestro Kousic Sen.