Music from Milap at The Tung Auditorium this October: INDIKA 2025

INDIKA 2025 returns to Liverpool this October with a fresh, expanded lineup of events. The 15 day celebration of Indian music, dance and culture, will take place across the entire Liverpool City Region, bringing the best of Indian arts to an even wider audience.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, Milap partners with The Tung Auditorium once again to present a high-calibre series of music concerts…

–

THE STRINGMASTERS

Resonance - Strings Across Borders

Saturday 25th October, 7.30pm | The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anil Srinivasan, an award winning Indian pianist, and Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh, a virtuoso of the Saraswathi Veena, have forged a remarkable musical partnership through their innovative collaboration, notably showcased in their project The Stringmasters.

–

RESONANCE | STRINGS ACROSS BORDERS

Friday 31st October, 7.30pm | The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool

Experience an extraordinary fusion of musical traditions in this captivating concert, where Indian music meets contemporary guitar. Acclaimed sarod maestro Dr Pandit Ranajit Sengupta joins forces with distinguished sitarist Ashim Chowdhury, a torchbearer of the Imdad Khani Gharana. They welcome the versatile and virtuosic German guitarist André Krengel and world-renowned tabla maestro Kousic Sen.